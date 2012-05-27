Vos sees no problem with Olympics

Image 1 of 3 Dutch Champion, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 3 Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) opens a gap on a descent (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 3 World Cup leader, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

A broken collarbone didn't stop Marianne Vos from finishing second in the Parkhotel Valkenburg Classic and it won't stop her from riding in the 2012 London Olympic games. “The timing is really lousy,” the Rabobank rider said.

Vos collided with a race motorcycle with 63 km to go in the race on Friday, but she continued on to finish second.

At the bottom of a descent there was a right-hand turn, and although the motos were there, she “drove it hard. Then I thought: this is tight.” Vos wasn't sure exactly how the crash happened, but “Anyway, I fell and really hurt. But I had never broken my collarbone and thought: if the bone is broken, I will have to stop riding. But I could keep on.”

Vos went to hospital for x-rays after the awards ceremony where she was shocked to hear that it was indeed broken. “Something like this is never good, but the timing is really lousy,” she said. However, it is a clean break which probably won't require surgery.

She does not think this will hurt her build-up to the Olympics. “I am not afraid that I cannot keep riding. But this is far from ideal for my preparation.”