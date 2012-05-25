Broken collarbone for Vos

Dutch Champion, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) on the Kemmelberg (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Marianne Vos has suffered an apparent broken collarbone in a crash at the Parkhotel Valkenburg Classic today. The Rabobank captain was taken down on the descent of the Fromberg by a race motorcycle with 63km remaining in the 95km race, according to rabosport.nl.

At the time of the crash, the world's number one rider had been in a two-rider breakaway together with Sharon Laws (AA Drink-Leontien.nl) since the 15km mark. She was able to rejoin Laws after a long chase, and the pair stayed ahead of a chase with Vos's teammates Annamiek van Vleuten and Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Emma Pooley (AA Drink-Leontien.nl). Van Vleuten left her companions behind and bridged to the leaders with 3km remaining.

The course, which mirrors the one used in the 2012 UCI road world championships, included the ascent of the Cauberg in the finale. Laws attempted to attack on the climb, but was easily marked by Vos.

Van Vleuten claimed the victory while Vos finished second ahead of Laws.

One day before Vos's courageous ride, Kristin Armstrong also suffered a collarbone break in the prologue of the Exergy Tour and finished the race in 13th place.