'Unforeseen challenges' – A hiatus for Dirty Warrny in 2025 but looking ahead to 'better than ever' 2026 event

'We sincerely apologise to everyone who’s been preparing, training, and looking forward to race day' organisers say after cancellation just weeks ahead of gravel event

Dirty Warrny reconnaissance ride
Dirty Warrny reconnaissance ride from when the concept for the event was first hatched for a 2022 launch (Image credit: Caramel Creative)

The training for Australia's long-range gravel race, the Dirty Warrny, may have already been in its final stages, but last week the announcement came that the event, which had been set to take place on November 8, would not run this year.

"It’s with genuine disappointment that we share the news that, due to unforeseen challenges, the 2025 Dirty Warrny will not go ahead," said new event organisers, LOCALE, in an update posted on the race website. "We know this will come as a surprise, and we sincerely apologise to everyone who’s been preparing, training, and looking forward to race day."

"Since taking on the event, we’ve been blown away by its history, community, and potential. The Dirty Warrny is an Australian gravel icon – and we truly believe it can stand among the best gravel events in the world.

"Over the past few months, our focus has been on reimagining what this event can become: not just a ride, but an experience that truly captures the grit, adventure, and spirit of the gravel community. To deliver on that vision, and to resolve the unexpected, we know more time and a longer runway will allow us to take the event to the next level – to elevate every detail and deliver something truly special," said organisers, while adding that they were doing this while also aligning with evolving statutory obligations and ensuring the highest level of safety for all participants.

"The Dirty Warrny will return in November 2026 – refreshed, ambitious, and better than ever," said organisers. "Expect a premium gravel experience: bigger community involvement, enhanced rider support, and more reason than ever to make the journey."

