'Unforeseen challenges' – A hiatus for Dirty Warrny in 2025 but looking ahead to 'better than ever' 2026 event

Dirty Warrny reconnaissance ride from when the concept for the event was first hatched for a 2022 launch

The training for Australia's long-range gravel race, the Dirty Warrny, may have already been in its final stages, but last week the announcement came that the event, which had been set to take place on November 8, would not run this year.

"It’s with genuine disappointment that we share the news that, due to unforeseen challenges, the 2025 Dirty Warrny will not go ahead," said new event organisers, LOCALE, in an update posted on the race website. "We know this will come as a surprise, and we sincerely apologise to everyone who’s been preparing, training, and looking forward to race day."

The announcement from LOCALE, who were introduced as event organisers in July of this year, did not include a more specific explanation of what those unforeseen circumstances were that led to the cancellation of the 2025 edition, when, as recently as earlier this month, calls to enter and information sessions were still rolling out.

The cancellation of the 230km gravel event follows on from the news that another upcoming Victorian race had fallen by the wayside. Soon after the release of the UCI 2026 calendar, including confirmation of Herald Sun Tour dates, it was announced that the planned reboot of the early-season race would not materialise, with a challenging environment for sponsorship and business cited among the reasons.

The Dirty Warrny gravel event started in 2022, but with its ties to the long-running Melbourne to Warrnambool road race, it also carried with it shadows of the historic race, reflecting the early days when it spent far more time on unpaved roads and on a route which cut through more of the small communities along the way. Carrying that historical grounding, and also launching into the greater distances which had more in common with some of the revered gravel events in the United States, the race was quick to gather a solid field and reputation so will be a notable absence in the gravel calendar, which also includes RADL GRVL in January and UCI Gravel World Series rounds across the year in Victoria, Western Australia and Tasmania.

"Since taking on the event, we’ve been blown away by its history, community, and potential. The Dirty Warrny is an Australian gravel icon – and we truly believe it can stand among the best gravel events in the world.

"Over the past few months, our focus has been on reimagining what this event can become: not just a ride, but an experience that truly captures the grit, adventure, and spirit of the gravel community. To deliver on that vision, and to resolve the unexpected, we know more time and a longer runway will allow us to take the event to the next level – to elevate every detail and deliver something truly special," said organisers, while adding that they were doing this while also aligning with evolving statutory obligations and ensuring the highest level of safety for all participants.

Next year, the Dirty Warrny will be coming hot on the heels of an Australian edition of the UCI Gravel World Championships, which will be heading out of Europe for the first time. The event will be held in Nannup, Western Australia, on gravel terrain that has become familiar for competitors of the SEVEN UCI Gravel World Series race, one of the original events in the rapidly growing series, on October 10-11.

"The Dirty Warrny will return in November 2026 – refreshed, ambitious, and better than ever," said organisers. "Expect a premium gravel experience: bigger community involvement, enhanced rider support, and more reason than ever to make the journey."