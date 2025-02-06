'We all want the races and the riders to be safe' - SafeR project stakeholders show a united front

Car on the road at the Etoile de Bessèges and a tyre blowout highlight a need for urgency

Sprint at finish line on stage 2 at 2025 Étoile de Bessèges-Tour du Gard, with Marc Brustenga (Equipo Kern Pharma) on far right crashing due to blown tyre
Sprint at finish line on stage 2 at 2025 Étoile de Bessèges-Tour du Gard, with Marc Brustenga (Equipo Kern Pharma) on far right crashing due to blown tyre (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI, teams, riders and race organisers showed a united front during the latest presentation of the SafeR project, insisting race and rider safety is slowly improving in professional cycling.  

The current dangers of racing on European roads were highlighted by footage of a car briefly driving towards the peloton at the Étoile de Bessèges race with 17km to go in stage 2. It sparked a crash, with Maxim Van Gils (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) forced to abandon the race and go to hospital. 

Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

