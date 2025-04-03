Trio of WorldTour squads return to Maryland Cycling Classic, while Ali Tetrick and Ellen Noble line up at SGT GRVL as women's mentors

L39ION of LA ready to rumble in Indianapolis while new women's Analog Racing team confirms 'team projects' - North American Rounduup

Nielson Powless rides to second place at 2023 Maryland Cycling Classic
Nielson Powless rides to second place at 2023 Maryland Cycling Classic
Lidl-Trek, EF Education-EasyPost and Jayco-AlUla were among the early entries of men's teams confirmed for the 2025 Maryland Cycling Classic, scheduled for a third edition on September 9 in Baltimore, Maryland.

A total of seven squads from an expected field of 16 have been locked in for the ProSeries race, with Team Medellin-EPM of Colombia, Canada’s Hustle Pro Cycling, US-based Project Echelon Racing and a composite group for Team USA joining the three WorldTour teams.

