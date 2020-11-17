Total Direct Energie sign Lawless with Boasson Hagen also set to join

Total Direct Energie have confirmed the signing of British rider Chris Lawless from Ineos Grenadiers, with Edvald Boasson Hagen also expected to join the French ProTeam as they bolster their sprint, Classics and Grand Tour units for 2021.

Lilian Calmejane is moving to AG2R-Citroen but team manager Jean-René Bernaudeau has secured the services of Pierre Latour, Alexandre Geniez and Alexis Vuillermoz from the rival French squad to elevate Total Direct Energie's presence in the peloton and try to compete with bigger WorldTour teams while remaining at ProTeam level.

Total Direct Energie have also signed Victor de La Parte from CCC Team and fellow Spaniard Cristian Rodríguez from Caja Rural.

Niki Terpstra remains as the Classics leader. The arrival of Lawless and Boasson Hagen will further strengthen the Classics squad, while Niccolò Bonifazio remains as the team's lead sprinter.

Boasson Hagen's arrival after NTT Pro Cycling’s sponsorship problems is expected to be confirmed very soon, while Lawless was signed from Ineos Grenadiers despite having a contract with the British team for 2021.

The 25-year-old British puncheur-sprinter won the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire and was third at the 2019 Scheldeprijs. However, he has been allowed to move on, perhaps to find more opportunities.

"It's a bit of a leap into the unknown because I've always been in English-speaking teams with teammates that I knew well. I can't wait to take on these new challenges and see what this team can do for me," Lawless said.

"I want to improve even more in the Classics. Alongside Niki Terpstra , I will be able to learn even more and always go further. I don't know exactly what my role will be yet, but I know I have a lot to learn from the experience of other riders. I think I will have the opportunity to get even more victories on my own."

Total Direct Energie will have to fight for wild card invitations to the Tour de France and the WorldTour Classics but Bernaudeau has the backing of his sponsors and appears confident of riding a full programme of major races in 2021.

"Thanks to the support of Total, the Total Direct Energie team has completed an ambitious hiring campaign that mixes youth and experience,"’ Bernaudeau said.

"There’s a group of climbers built around Pierre Latour, Alexandre Geniez and Fabien Doubey, plus Spanish riders Victor de La Parte and Cristian Rodriguez. We’re well set for the Classics with Niki Terpstra and Anthony Turgis and for the sprints with Niccolò Bonifazio, while Lawless is a good all-rounder.”"

Bernaudeau hinted that news on Boasson Hagen would be forthcoming.

"I’d still like to add a fast finisher, a road captain. I have an idea of who," he said. "Our recruitment for the year will be finalised by Friday."

