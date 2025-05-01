Visma-Lease a Bike set to lose top sprinter and Classics stalwart to Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale in 2026

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale are closing in on a major double swoop for Visma-Lease A Bike pair Olav Kooij and Tiesj Benoot for the 2026 season.

The French squad has relied on Irish rider Sam Bennett for sprint success after signing him from Bora-Hansgrohe last year. However, the 34-year-old hasn't yet scored a WorldTour victory with the team, and they look set to revamp their sprint lineup.

Reports on Thursday from WielerFlits and Daniel Benson suggest that talks are advanced, with a three-year contract on the table and other teams pulling out of the running. Kooij's Visma contract expires at the end of the current season.

The 23-year-old Dutchman rose up through Visma's development programme before turning pro with the team in 2022. He's already racked up 39 wins with 14 coming at WorldTour level, including a stage on his Grand Tour debut at the Giro d'Italia last season.

Despite fracturing his collarbone in a crash at Gent-Wevelgem, he's set to join Simon Yates and Wout van Aert in Visma's Giro squad this month.

It's no secret that he wants to race the Tour de France, a prospect he called "maybe not the most likely" at Rouleur Live last year, given Visma's focus on Jonas Vingegaard's fight for a third Tour victory.

Benson reports that rivals for Kooji's signature have indicated they have pulled out of talks, saying they "believe a three-year deal is close to being finalised" with Decathlon AG2R.

With little likelihood of Visma compromising their Tour support squad to accommodate a sprint train, and with the Decathlon AG2R reportedly offering a higher contract than Visma would, a move to the French team now looks set.

Tiesj Benoot also has an offer on the table from the French team (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kooij could meet a familiar face in his new surroundings, with Tiesj Benoot also being heavily linked with the same move for 2026.

WielerFlits have reported that the Belgian all-rounder has received a three-year contract offer from Decathlon AG2R, with it being "only a matter of time" before pen is put to paper to confirm the move.

31-year-old Benoot, who moved from DSM to Visma in 2022, has been utilised more often than not as a super-domestique at his current team, though he has also taken his own chances in the spring Classics.

Two years ago, he added Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne to his palmarès, while consistent performances this spring have seen him take a podium at Dwars door Vlaanderen and top-10 placings at the Tour of Flanders and Amstel Gold Race.

Benoot was part of the Visma squads which supported Jonas Vingegaard to Tour de France victories in 2022 and 2023, and he's set to line up in support of the Dane once again this summer.

This year's Tour looks set to be his last with the Dutch squad, though, with a big move – and likely more freedom – at Decathlon AG2R beckoning, despite reported interest from Ineos Grenadiers.