Visma-Lease a Bike set to lose top sprinter and Classics stalwart to Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale in 2026

Reports suggest swoops for Olav Kooij and Tiesj Benoot on three-year deals are all but confirmed

Visma-Lease a Bike team&#039;s Netherland rider Olav Kooij celebrates after crossing the finish line to win the first stage of the Tour of Oman cycling race from Bushar to Bimmah Sinkhole, eastern Muscat Governorate, on February 8, 2025. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
Visma-Lease A Bike sprinter Olav Kooij looks set for a move to Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale for 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale are closing in on a major double swoop for Visma-Lease A Bike pair Olav Kooij and Tiesj Benoot for the 2026 season.

The French squad has relied on Irish rider Sam Bennett for sprint success after signing him from Bora-Hansgrohe last year. However, the 34-year-old hasn't yet scored a WorldTour victory with the team, and they look set to revamp their sprint lineup.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

