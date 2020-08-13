The Cyclingnews guide to 2020-2021 rider transfers
Index to UCI WorldTeams' and ProTeams' trades and extensions
It's a strange transfer market for strange times. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on wheelings and dealings so far this year but, with racing getting back into full swing, the market is grinding back into gear, with the transfer window having officially opened on August 1.
The financial impact of the pandemic left a number of teams facing serious difficulties, and that meant transfer activity was effectively put on hold. Business around Classics riders, usually conducted in the spring, was pushed back, and while the Tour de France will remain the key time for negotiations, it's taking place two months later than planned, stretching well into September.
As such, it has been a quiet start to the window, with the key move being Chris Froome transferring from Team Ineos to Israel Start-Up Nation, who have been relatively unscathed by the pandemic. The same goes for AG2R, and it's those two teams who have been busiest so far.
Below is a full index of all the comings and goings from the pro peloton. We will keep this page constantly updated with each new signing and contract extension, so make sure to bookmark it for future reference.
AG2R La Mondiale
In: Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Michael Schär (CCC Team), Gijs Van Hoecke (CCC Team), Stan Dewulf (Lotto Soudal), Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ), Damien Touzé (Cofidis), Clément Champoussin (neo-pro, as of April 2020).
Out: Romain Bardet (Team Sunweb), Pierre Latour (Total Direct Energie), Alexandre Geniez (Total Direct Energie).
Extended: Oliver Naesen, Larry Warbasse, Mikaël Chérel, Ben Gastauer, Benoît Cosnefroy, Alexis Vuillermoz, Dorian Godon, Aurélien Paret-Peintre, Geoffroy Bouchard.
Astana Pro Team
In:
Out:
Extended:
Bahrain McLaren
In:
Out: Ivan García Cortina (Movistar)
Extended: Dylan Teuns
Bora-Hansgrohe
In: Nils Politt (Israel Start-Up Nation)
Out:
Extended: Max Schachmann, Cesare Benedetti, Lukas Postlberger
CCC Team
In:
Out: Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R La Mondiale), Michael Schär (AG2R La Mondiale), Gijs Van Hoecke (AG2R La Mondiale), Patrick Bevin (Israel Start-Up Nation).
Extended:
Cofidis Solutions Credits
In:
Out: Damien Touzé (AG2R La Mondiale)
Extended: Anthony Perez
Deceuninck-QuickStep
In: Mauri Vansevenant (neo-pro, as of July 15, 2020)
Out:
Extended: Yves Lampaert, Mikkel Honoré, Dries Devenyns, Iljo Keisse
EF Pro Cycling
In: Stefan Bissegger (neo-pro, as of August 2020)
Out: Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation)
Extended: Alberto Bettiol
Groupama-FDJ
In:
Out: Marc Sarreau (AG2R La Mondiale)
Extended: Thibaut Pinot, Arnaud Démare, David Gaudu, Stefan Kung, Rudy Molard, Jacopo Guarnieri, Kevin Geniets, Olivier Le Gac.
Israel Start-Up Nation
In: Chris Froome (Team Ineos), Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Lotto Soudal), Patrick Bevin (CCC Team), Sebastian Berwick (neo-pro), Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling).
Out: Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe)
Extended: André Greipel, Mads Wurtz Schmidt, Rick Zabel, Alex Cataford, James Piccoli, Mathias Brändle, Tom Van Asbroeck.
Lotto Soudal
In: Florian Vermeersch (neo-pro, as of June 2020), Viktor Verschaeve (neo-pro), Sébastien Grignard (neo-pro)
Out: Carl Fredrik Hagen (Israel Start-Up Nation), Stan Dewulf (AG2R)
Extended: Thomas De Gendt
Mitchelton-Scott
In:
Out: Daryl Impey (Israel Start-Up Nation), Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma), Michael Albasini (retires)
Extended:
Movistar Team
In: Ivan García Cortina (Bahrain McLaren)
Out:
Extended:
NTT Pro Cycling
In:
Out:
Extended:
Team Ineos
In:
Out: Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation)
Extended: Luke Rowe
Team Jumbo-Visma
In: Edoardo Affini (Mitchelton-Scott), David Dekker (SEG Racing Academy), Gijs Leemreize (Jubmo-Visma Development)
Out: Paul Martens (retires)
Extended: Jonas Vingegaard
Team Sunweb
In: Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Marco Brenner (neo-pro), Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X), Thymen Arensman (neo-pro, as of August 2020)
Out:
Extended:
Trek-Segafredo
In: Antonio Tiberi (neo-pro), Alessandro Fancellu (Kometa Xstra)
Out:
Extended: Jasper Stuyven, Bauke Mollema, Mads Pedersen
UAE Team Emirates
In:
Out:
Extended: Tadej Pogacar, Diego Ulissi
UCI PROTEAMS
Alpecin-Fenix
In:
Out:
Extended:
Androni-Giocattoli-Sidermec
In: Kevin Colleoni (neo-pro), Filippo Conca (neo-pro)
Out: Matteo Spreafico (Vini Zabu-KTM)
Extended:
Arkéa-Samsic
In:
Out: Florian Vachon (retires)
Extended: Connor Swift, Elie Gesbert, Thibault Guernalec, Anthony Delaplace, Maxime Bouet, Laurent Pichon, Romain Hardy, Alan Riou
B&B Hotels-Vital Concept P/B KTM
In:
Out: Arnaud Courteille (retires), Jimmy Turgis (retires)
Extended:
Bardiani CSF-Faizane'
In:
Out:
Extended: Mirco Maestri
Bingoal WB
In:
Out:
Extended:
Burgos-BH
In:
Out:
Extended:
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
In:
Out:
Extended:
Circus-Wanty Gobert
In:
Out: Fabien Doubey (Total Direct Energie)
Extended:
Euskaltel-Euskadi
In: Xavier Mikel Azparren (neo-pro)
Out:
Extended: Juan José Lobato, Julien Irizar, Mikel Bizkarra
Gazprom-RusVelo
In:
Out:
Extended:
Nippo Delko Provence
In: Alexandre Delettre (neo-pro), Simon Carr (neo-pro)
Out:
Extended: Julien Trarieux, Eduard Grosu
Novo Nordisk
In:
Out:
Extended:
Rally Cycling
In:
Out:
Extended:
Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
In:
Out:
Extended:
Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
In:
Out:
Extended:
Total Direct Energie
In: Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale), Alexandre Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale), Fabien Doubey (Circus-Wanty Gobert)
Out:
Extended: Anthony Turgis
Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
In: Søren Wærenskjold (neo-pro)
Out: Andreas Leknessund (Team Sunweb)
Extended:
Vini Zabu-KTM
In: Matteo Spreafico (Androni Giocattoli, as of August 11, 2020)
Out:
Extended:
