The Cyclingnews guide to 2020-2021 rider transfers

Chris Froome’s transfer from Team Ineos to Israel Start-Up Nation for 2021 is arguably the most significant move of this transfer period

It's a strange transfer market for strange times. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on wheelings and dealings so far this year but, with racing getting back into full swing, the market is grinding back into gear, with the transfer window having officially opened on August 1.

The financial impact of the pandemic left a number of teams facing serious difficulties, and that meant transfer activity was effectively put on hold. Business around Classics riders, usually conducted in the spring, was pushed back, and while the Tour de France will remain the key time for negotiations, it's taking place two months later than planned, stretching well into September.

As such, it has been a quiet start to the window, with the key move being Chris Froome transferring from Team Ineos to Israel Start-Up Nation, who have been relatively unscathed by the pandemic. The same goes for AG2R, and it's those two teams who have been busiest so far.

Below is a full index of all the comings and goings from the pro peloton. We will keep this page constantly updated with each new signing and contract extension, so make sure to bookmark it for future reference.

In: Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Michael Schär (CCC Team), Gijs Van Hoecke (CCC Team), Stan Dewulf (Lotto Soudal), Marc Sarreau (Groupama-FDJ), Damien Touzé (Cofidis), Clément Champoussin (neo-pro, as of April 2020).



Out: Romain Bardet (Team Sunweb), Pierre Latour (Total Direct Energie), Alexandre Geniez (Total Direct Energie).



Extended: Oliver Naesen, Larry Warbasse, Mikaël Chérel, Ben Gastauer, Benoît Cosnefroy, Alexis Vuillermoz, Dorian Godon, Aurélien Paret-Peintre, Geoffroy Bouchard.

In:



Out:



Extended:

In:



Out: Ivan García Cortina (Movistar)



Extended: Dylan Teuns

In: Nils Politt (Israel Start-Up Nation)



Out:



Extended: Max Schachmann, Cesare Benedetti, Lukas Postlberger

In:



Out: Greg Van Avermaet (AG2R La Mondiale), Michael Schär (AG2R La Mondiale), Gijs Van Hoecke (AG2R La Mondiale), Patrick Bevin (Israel Start-Up Nation).



Extended:

In:



Out: Damien Touzé (AG2R La Mondiale)



Extended: Anthony Perez

In: Mauri Vansevenant (neo-pro, as of July 15, 2020)



Out:



Extended: Yves Lampaert, Mikkel Honoré, Dries Devenyns, Iljo Keisse

In: Stefan Bissegger (neo-pro, as of August 2020)



Out: Michael Woods (Israel Start-Up Nation)



Extended: Alberto Bettiol

In:



Out: Marc Sarreau (AG2R La Mondiale)



Extended: Thibaut Pinot, Arnaud Démare, David Gaudu, Stefan Kung, Rudy Molard, Jacopo Guarnieri, Kevin Geniets, Olivier Le Gac.

In: Chris Froome (Team Ineos), Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott), Carl Fredrik Hagen (Lotto Soudal), Patrick Bevin (CCC Team), Sebastian Berwick (neo-pro), Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling).



Out: Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe)



Extended: André Greipel, Mads Wurtz Schmidt, Rick Zabel, Alex Cataford, James Piccoli, Mathias Brändle, Tom Van Asbroeck.

In: Florian Vermeersch (neo-pro, as of June 2020), Viktor Verschaeve (neo-pro), Sébastien Grignard (neo-pro)

Out: Carl Fredrik Hagen (Israel Start-Up Nation), Stan Dewulf (AG2R)



Extended: Thomas De Gendt

In:



Out: Daryl Impey (Israel Start-Up Nation), Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma), Michael Albasini (retires)



Extended:

In: Ivan García Cortina (Bahrain McLaren)



Out:



Extended:

In:



Out:



Extended:

In:



Out: Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation)



Extended: Luke Rowe

In: Edoardo Affini (Mitchelton-Scott), David Dekker (SEG Racing Academy), Gijs Leemreize (Jubmo-Visma Development)



Out: Paul Martens (retires)



Extended: Jonas Vingegaard

In: Romain Bardet (AG2R La Mondiale), Marco Brenner (neo-pro), Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X), Thymen Arensman (neo-pro, as of August 2020)



Out:



Extended:

In: Antonio Tiberi (neo-pro), Alessandro Fancellu (Kometa Xstra)



Out:



Extended: Jasper Stuyven, Bauke Mollema, Mads Pedersen

In:



Out:



Extended: Tadej Pogacar, Diego Ulissi

UCI PROTEAMS

Alpecin-Fenix

In:

Out:

Extended:

Androni-Giocattoli-Sidermec

In: Kevin Colleoni (neo-pro), Filippo Conca (neo-pro)

Out: Matteo Spreafico (Vini Zabu-KTM)

Extended:

Arkéa-Samsic

In:

Out: Florian Vachon (retires)

Extended: Connor Swift, Elie Gesbert, Thibault Guernalec, Anthony Delaplace, Maxime Bouet, Laurent Pichon, Romain Hardy, Alan Riou

B&B Hotels-Vital Concept P/B KTM

In:

Out: Arnaud Courteille (retires), Jimmy Turgis (retires)

Extended:

Bardiani CSF-Faizane'

In:

Out:

Extended: Mirco Maestri

Bingoal WB

In:

Out:

Extended:

Burgos-BH

In:

Out:

Extended:

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

In:

Out:

Extended:

Circus-Wanty Gobert

In:

Out: Fabien Doubey (Total Direct Energie)

Extended:

Euskaltel-Euskadi

In: Xavier Mikel Azparren (neo-pro)

Out:

Extended: Juan José Lobato, Julien Irizar, Mikel Bizkarra

Gazprom-RusVelo

In:

Out:

Extended:

Nippo Delko Provence

In: Alexandre Delettre (neo-pro), Simon Carr (neo-pro)

Out:

Extended: Julien Trarieux, Eduard Grosu

Novo Nordisk

In:

Out:

Extended:

Rally Cycling

In:

Out:

Extended:

Riwal Readynez Cycling Team

In:

Out:

Extended:

Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

In:

Out:

Extended:

Total Direct Energie

In: Pierre Latour (AG2R La Mondiale), Alexandre Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale), Fabien Doubey (Circus-Wanty Gobert)

Out:

Extended: Anthony Turgis

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

In: Søren Wærenskjold (neo-pro)

Out: Andreas Leknessund (Team Sunweb)

Extended:

Vini Zabu-KTM

In: Matteo Spreafico (Androni Giocattoli, as of August 11, 2020)

Out:

Extended: