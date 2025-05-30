Recommended reading

Tom Dumoulin and David Millar bring curiosity, not pressure, to Unbound Gravel races

By published

WorldTour veterans debut in the Flint Hills on different distances for similar reconnections, Dutchman saying, 'It’s not about performance anymore. It’s about enjoying the bike.'

Tom Dumoulin on a training ride in Kansas with his Giant bike prior to his planned start in Unbound Gravel 100
Tom Dumoulin on a training ride in Kansas with his Giant bike prior to his planned start in Unbound Gravel 100 (Image credit: Giona Mason)

For a pair of former WorldTour stars, gravel racing offers more questions than answers. David Millar and Tom Dumoulin, both in Emporia for the 2025 edition of Unbound Gravel, arrived not as favourites but as curious adventurers seeking new challenges, new perspectives, and, above all, the simple joy of riding.

Millar will ride Unbound Gravel 200, while Dumoulin expects to line up for the 100-mile race. For both riders, gravel offers a return to the basics and a break from the hyper-professionalism that they experienced on the WorldTour. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.