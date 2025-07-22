Tobias Halland Johannessen 'feeling much better' after needing oxygen on Mont Ventoux summit finish at Tour de France, heads to hospital for checks

Norwegian rider pictured smiling and giving thumbs-ups after dramatic scenes at finish

MONT VENTOUX, FRANCE - JULY 22: Tobias Halland Johannessen of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility crosses the finish line during the 112th Tour de France 2025, Stage 16 a 171.5km stage from Montpellier to Mont Ventoux 1902m / #UCIWT / on July 22, 2025 in Mont Ventoux, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Johannessen arrived at the finish line visibly in pain (Image credit: Getty Images)

Uno-X Mobility have confirmed that Tobias Halland Johannessen is doing "much better" after requiring oxygen at the finish of Tour de France stage 16 on Mont Ventoux and being taken off the mountain in an ambulance.

The Norwegian finished the stage in 28th, maintaining his eighth place in the general classification. But after the exhausting effort, he was lying in visible agony on the ground receiving medical treatment at the iconic finish due to abdominal pain.

James Moultrie
News Writer

