'This year it didn't work out but it's the beauty of this race' - Alison Jackson still smiling after Paris-Roubaix defeat

By Stephen Farrand
published

Crashes and crosswinds stop Canadian from fighting for a second win in the velodrome

Paris-Roubaix 2024: Alison Jackson completes the race
Paris-Roubaix 2024: Alison Jackson completes the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alison Jackson was unable to repeat her 2023 Paris-Roubaix victory but true to character, she was still smiling in the centre of the velodrome after crashing twice, being distanced from the decisive front group and finishing 27th and 2:56 down on winner Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx).  

“This year it didn't work out but it's the beauty of the race,” the EF Education-Cannondale racer told Cyclingnews and Escape Collective after soaking up the emotions -  even the emotions of defeat -  in the centre of the Roubaix velodrome.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.