A win 'gives you that energy to keep fighting' – Defending champion Alison Jackson returns to Paris-Roubaix

By Jackie Tyson
published

2023 Hell of the North women's champion reflects on claiming the rock that made life sparkle

OUDENAARDE BELGIUM MARCH 31 Alison Jackson of Canada and Team EF EducationCannondale competes during the 21st Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2024 Womens Elite a 163km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde UCIWWT on March 31 2024 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Alison Jackson (EF Education-Cannondale) rides Tour of Flanders in the Canadian road champion's colours (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Last year at this time, Alison Jackson had yet to win a race across 18 months. The Canadian veteran grabbed hold of opportunity just 15km from the start of the third edition of Paris-Roubaix Femmes avec Zwift when she escaped among an early breakaway group. She then sprinted ahead of six others to claim a career-defining victory at the Roubaix velodrome

“For me, it was going to have a lot of meaning to win a Monument and also to write my name in the history book as the first Canadian, male or female, to have won any of the Monuments. Yeah, that itself I am really proud of,” Jackson told Cyclingnews before she began racing the spring Classics this season with her new team, EF Education-Cannondale.

