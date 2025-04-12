Paris-Roubaix 'never gets easier' says Zoe Bäckstedt after supporting teammates Dygert and Consonni to top 10s

Chloé Dygert top finisher in chase group for Canyon-SRAM zondocrypto despite stomach issues

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 12/04/2025 - Cycling - 2025 Paris Roubaix Femmes Avec Zwift, France - Chloe Dygert, Canyon Sram Zonda Crypto.
Chloe Dygert, Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto, rides in main chase group on cobbles (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto were very visible in Paris-Roubaix Femmes with Chloé Dygert, Chiara Consonni, and Zoe Bäckstedt all finishing in the top 15. Dygert in particular had been at the front of the race, closing gaps time and again – but in the final, the US rider was mainly at the back of the chase group, and for a good reason.

“I’m a little sick, I have stomach issues. It started on the road, I got some bloating problems, but all good,” Dygert told Cyclingnews after getting up from the grass inside the track of the Roubaix velodrome where she had laid down after finishing.

