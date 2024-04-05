Don't think, just dance: Alison Jackson's Paris-Roubaix Bike

Amidst all the furore around chicanes, rider safety, cobble chat, weather speculation and all manner of peripheral side quests that surround the coverage of Paris-Roubaix, we mustn't lose sight of what's really important: Cool bikes.

This year, Canadian champ Alison Jackson comes into the race as defending champion, and has a special Canadian edition Cannondale SuperSix Evo to tame the cobbles this year.

It's a relatively stock build, though it does feature some fresh new 'sticklebrick' bar tape that we first saw at Opening Weekend, designed to work with a matching set of mitts from Prologo, wrapped all the way to the stem to provide grip in as many hand positions as possible.

As well as being famous for conquering the cobbles, Jackson is also equally well known for her incredible dance moves that followed her topping the podium. It wouldn't be a custom bike without a personal touch on the top tube, would it?

Red, white, and bedecked in maple: Only fitting for a Canadian champ. (Image credit: EF Pro Cycling)

Tech Specs

Frameset Cannondale Lab71 SuperSix Evo (51)

Cannondale Lab71 SuperSix Evo (51) Handelbar/stem Momo Design 110 x 38

Momo Design 110 x 38 Head unit Wahoo Elemnt Roam

Wahoo Elemnt Roam Bartape Prologo

Prologo Seatpost 20mm offset

20mm offset Saddle Prologo Nago R4 PAS 147

Prologo Nago R4 PAS 147 Groupset Shimano Dura-Ace 12 speed

Shimano Dura-Ace 12 speed Crankset FSA K-Force 170

FSA K-Force 170 Chainring FSA 54x40

FSA 54x40 Cassette Dura-Ace 11 x 34

Dura-Ace 11 x 34 Wheels Vision Metron 45 SL

Vision Metron 45 SL Tyres Vittoria Corsa Pro Control 32 tubeless

Like the rest of the EF squad, pink Muc-Off tubeless valves are standard. (Image credit: EF Pro Cycling)

As an all-round race bike, the SuperSix Evo has to cheat the wind but also keep the weight low. (Image credit: EF Pro Cycling)

32c Corsa Pro tyres add more traction and squish over the cobbles. (Image credit: EF Pro Cycling)

There are maple leaves all over the frame; some more subtle than others. (Image credit: EF Pro Cycling)

A Prologo Nago saddle is Jackson's perch of choice. (Image credit: EF Pro Cycling)

More maple motifs on the fork legs. (Image credit: EF Pro Cycling)

The red fades to white just before the rear Dura-Ace brake calliper. (Image credit: EF Pro Cycling)

Can Jackson dance away to victory for a second time? (Image credit: EF Pro Cycling)

Not that a name sticker is needed, but just in case the mechanics need to be sure... (Image credit: EF Pro Cycling)

Here's another view of that Nago saddle, with a sizeable cutout down the middle. (Image credit: EF Pro Cycling)

The full Dura-Ace setup includes the half-titanium cassette block. (Image credit: EF Pro Cycling)

An FSA chainset, a 54/40 in this case, with a power meter takes care of power transmission. (Image credit: EF Pro Cycling)

While the team issue bidons don't totally match the colour scheme, they don't clash too badly either. (Image credit: EF Pro Cycling)

Here's that new Prologo bar tape, with raised bristles to add mechanical grip, wapped all the way to the stem in this case. (Image credit: EF Pro Cycling)

Central on the rails: No extremes of position here, plus a setback seatpost. (Image credit: EF Pro Cycling)

Aero Speedplay pedals - A far cry from the hollowed out Pavé edition we have seen on years past. (Image credit: EF Pro Cycling)