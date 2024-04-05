Don't think, just dance: Alison Jackson's Paris-Roubaix Bike
How does the defending Roubaix champion set up her machine?
Amidst all the furore around chicanes, rider safety, cobble chat, weather speculation and all manner of peripheral side quests that surround the coverage of Paris-Roubaix, we mustn't lose sight of what's really important: Cool bikes.
This year, Canadian champ Alison Jackson comes into the race as defending champion, and has a special Canadian edition Cannondale SuperSix Evo to tame the cobbles this year.
It's a relatively stock build, though it does feature some fresh new 'sticklebrick' bar tape that we first saw at Opening Weekend, designed to work with a matching set of mitts from Prologo, wrapped all the way to the stem to provide grip in as many hand positions as possible.
As well as being famous for conquering the cobbles, Jackson is also equally well known for her incredible dance moves that followed her topping the podium. It wouldn't be a custom bike without a personal touch on the top tube, would it?
Tech Specs
- Frameset Cannondale Lab71 SuperSix Evo (51)
- Handelbar/stem Momo Design 110 x 38
- Head unit Wahoo Elemnt Roam
- Bartape Prologo
- Seatpost 20mm offset
- Saddle Prologo Nago R4 PAS 147
- Groupset Shimano Dura-Ace 12 speed
- Crankset FSA K-Force 170
- Chainring FSA 54x40
- Cassette Dura-Ace 11 x 34
- Wheels Vision Metron 45 SL
- Tyres Vittoria Corsa Pro Control 32 tubeless
