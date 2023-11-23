This jacket is now the best waterproof on the market thanks to Rapha black friday sale

By Will Jones
published

Rapha sale knocks £100/$130 off its incredible Explore waterproof

rapha explore goretex jacket
(Image credit: Will Jones)

Here's a hot take... sometimes I prefer a bike ride in filthy weather to blazing sunshine. This is primarily because I have access to a vast wardrobe of the best waterproof cycling jackets, along with a healthy disregard for the longevity of my bike components. 

Having tested a huge number of jackets for a big grouptest I really rated the Rapha Explore Gore-Tex Jacket...like, really rated it! It's about as protective as you'd ever want a cycling jacket to be, it fits brilliantly, it breathes well even when giving it beans. The real party piece was the poppers in the lower hem, meaning that you can unzip the two-way zipper and tuck the front of the jacket up inside itself so that if you get into an aero position you don't have loads of material flapping about.

The only thing I really criticised it for were the cuffs - elasticated, when I prefer adjustable - and the price. At full price this is an incredible jacket, and not bad value by any stretch, but it is expensive and I would pick the Albion Zoa over it...

However, now Rapha is offering 25% off everything (yes, even the stuff in the archive sale), this brings the price of the Explore Jacket down by roughly £100/$130, and with this taken into account I think this is the best waterproof cycling jacket on the market right now.

rapha explore goretex jacket

(Image credit: Will Jones)
25% off Rapha Explore Gore-Tex Jacket £395.00

25% off Rapha Explore Gore-Tex Jacket
UK: £395.00 £296.25 at Rapha
USA: $530 $397.50 at Rapha

At this price this is the best waterproof cycling jacket on the market. Protective, breathable, with neat features and a durable face fabric that will stand up to bikepacking duties. What's more, it's also a pretty brilliant hiking jacket, upping the value proposition even further.

Just remember to slap the code SAVE25 or EXTRA25 on at checkout so you don't pay full price! The bonus is that as this isn't an archive item it's available in a full range of sizes. 

View Deal

Now, times are tight for many of us right now, and even at a discount it's still a lot of money to drop on a waterproof. For many of us who only ride in the rain out of necessity rather than by choice it is perhaps overkill, so I've rounded up a few other deals on waterproof jackets below in the same sort of market space (that being gravel-oriented). All are jackets I've tested and back at their price points even before they were discounted.

Other Waterproof Deals

Black Friday Waterproof Deals USA

40% off dhb Men's Trail Jacket
$195.00 $117.00 at Wiggle

50% off dhb Women's Trail Jacket
$195.00 $98.00 at Wiggle

Black Friday Waterproof Deals UK

30% off Endura GV500 Jacket
£169.99 £118.99 at Wiggle

40% off dhb Men's Trail Jacket
£150.00 £90.00 at Wiggle

50% off dhb Women's Trail Jacket
£150.00 £75.00 at Wiggle

Other Black Friday deals

USA Deals

UK Deals

Deal roundups

Will Jones
Will Jones
Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage tinkering with another of them, or getting obsessive about tyres. Also, as he doesn't use Zwift, he's our go-to guy for bad weather testing... bless him.

Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross, Fairlight Secan & Strael