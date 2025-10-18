'They should have known months ago' – CPA president Adam Hansen intervenes to try and alleviate prolonged rider uncertainty over Lotto-Intermarché merger

'Even more disappointing was having to tell some of them that they didn't have a contract for next year, especially when they had been told otherwise'

MONTREAL, QUEBEC - SEPTEMBER 14: Biniam Girmay of Eritrea, Louis Barre of France, Ylber Braet of Belgium, Alexander Kamp of Denmark, Tom Paquot of Belgium, Jonas Rutsch of Germany, Joel Van Sintmaartensdijk of Netherlands and Team Intermarche Wanty prior to the 14th Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal 2025 a 209.1km one day race from Montreal to Montreal / #UCIWT / on September 14, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Intermarché-Wanty earlier in the season, with a number of the riders from it and Lotto facing an uncertain future (Image credit: Getty Images)

CPA President Adam Hansen has intervened to try and alleviate prolonged uncertainty amongst some riders in Lotto and Intermarche-Wanty over their future amidst the fallout from an upcoming merger between the two Belgian teams.

The rumblings of a fusion between the squads have been building steam since mid-year, even as rumours morphed into reality with a joint registration application lodged before the October 15 deadline.

However, Hansen said there are still a considerable number of riders who don't have a clear picture of whether or not they would have a place for next season.

"At the CPA, we're really not happy with this situation," Hansen, the head of the association representing professional cyclists, said in an update shared on social media.

"Everyone knows there are 44 contracts between the two teams, but only 30 spots available. Riders not knowing whether they'll have a job next season, especially this late in October, is exactly what we don't want."

However, there is no sense that merging is an option that should be discouraged. Given the sponsorship challenges evident in the current environment, and indeed for both teams, it is clear that sometimes merging is the better option. Elsewhere riders are facing the consequences of their team disappearing altogether, among them Arkéa-B&B Hotels which has been part of the professional peloton for 21 years.

"I want to thank both teams for working together to find a solution that ensures there will be a team next year. The situation for teams is becoming increasingly difficult — four teams almost folded this season — so it's positive that two were able to unite and allow one to continue," said Hansen of Lotto and Intermarché-Wanty.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

