Soudal-QuickStep manager: Remco Evenepoel in both 2025 Giro d'Italia and Tour de France 'realistic option'

By
published

Patrick Lefevere plays down, yet again, transfer rumours surrounding team's star rider

Giro d&#039;Italia 2023 stage 9: Remco Evenepoel pulls on the leader&#039;s jersey
Giro d'Italia 2023 stage 9: Remco Evenepoel pulls on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

The dust has barely settled on Tadej Pogačar's Giro d'Italia-Tour de France double this season but it's now emerged another major GC contender could well be in the running to at least take part in both races in 2025: Remco Evenepoel.

According to Patrick Lefevere, Soudal-QuickStep's longstanding and outspoken team manager, there is a "realistic option" that Evenepoel will return to the Italian Grand Tour, prior to doubling that up with the Tour de France in July. 

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.