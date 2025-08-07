'The team will find another way' – Paul Magnier shows Soudal-QuickStep ready for life after Remco Evenepoel with breakthrough win at Tour de Pologne

By published

French sprinter secures first WorldTour victory of career at 21 with stunning late acceleration

CIESZYN, POLAND - AUGUST 07: Paul Magnier of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 82nd Tour de Pologne 2025, Stage 4 a 198.8km stage from Rybnik to Cieszyn / #UCIWT / on August 07, 2025 in Cieszyn, Poland. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Magnier celebrated victory in Cieszyn (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Tour de Pologne is well-known as breakthrough territory for young sprinters searching for their first WorldTour win, and Paul Magnier more than fulfilled that tradition on Thursday when he blasted off close to the finish line at Cieszyn.

In the closing metres of a severely technical finishing circuit complete with cobbled sections, multiple corners and changes of gradient through the streets of the south Polish border town, the Soudal-QuickStep racer timed his move on the slightly uphill finish to perfection, coming off the wheel of stage 3 winner Ben Turner (Ineos Grenadiers) to claim the victory by several bike lengths.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.