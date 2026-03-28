'As a professional athlete, this feels huge' - Life Time Grand Prix series introduces pregnancy policy

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Pregnant athletes selected for tough off-road series can defer place in line-up to following season

Sarah Sturm rides to solo victory at 2025 Crusher in the Tushar
Sarah Sturm rides to solo victory at 2025 Crusher in the Tushar (Image credit: Life Time)

The Life Time Grand Prix (LTGP) series has introduced a pregnancy policy that ensures participating riders who become pregnant will not be penalised if they opt to delay their place in the race until the following year.

Riders selected to take part who become pregnant will therefore automatically remain guaranteed a place in the following year.

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"Of course, we know that’s possible as women, and now we have the support from the biggest off-road race series in America. It feels like a long way away, but I’ll see you in 2027 with one extra family member!"

The LTGP confirmed the announcement, saying on their own Instagram post that they viewed their policy as "a step forward in ensuring long‑term support, stability, and opportunity for athletes who step away from racing before, during, and after pregnancy.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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