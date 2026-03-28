'As a professional athlete, this feels huge' - Life Time Grand Prix series introduces pregnancy policy

The Life Time Grand Prix (LTGP) series has introduced a pregnancy policy that ensures participating riders who become pregnant will not be penalised if they opt to delay their place in the race until the following year.

Riders selected to take part who become pregnant will therefore automatically remain guaranteed a place in the following year.

The rule change has received a warm welcome, with Sarah Sturm, the veteran two-time podium finisher in the series, announcing the news. Sturm was a key part of the process after she became pregnant and put racing on hold for the 2026 season.

Article continues below

"As of today, if a racer is accepted into the LTGP and becomes pregnant, they can choose to defer their entry to the following year. This is a big deal for women in the Grand Prix and for women in sport," Sturm said on Instagram.

"As a professional athlete, this feels huge. There is so much uncertainty as an athlete, especially as a female. This policy shows us respect and trust that we are capable of continuing our careers even after we have children.

"Of course, we know that’s possible as women, and now we have the support from the biggest off-road race series in America. It feels like a long way away, but I’ll see you in 2027 with one extra family member!"

The LTGP confirmed the announcement, saying on their own Instagram post that they viewed their policy as "a step forward in ensuring long‑term support, stability, and opportunity for athletes who step away from racing before, during, and after pregnancy.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This policy provides protected roster status, offers flexibility for returning athletes, and preserves competitive balance across the field, because athletes shouldn't have to choose between career and family."

Considered one of the top off-road events in the USA, the six-race LGPT MTB and gravel series usually has around 50-60 riders in its field, all of whom are selected after a rigorous process.

Some riders continue racing whilst pregnant, as was the case with gravel racer Isabel 'Iz' King, who won the 50-mile Unbound Gravel event whilst seven months pregnant. But the LifeTime policy will help keep options open, even for an event with a tough selection policy like the LTGP.

"I am so excited to announce this very big news," Sturm wrote in her announcement. "When I got pregnant, my first call was to the Life Time Grand Prix to figure out what to do. This sparked a whole conversation, and with the hard work of the people at Life Time, we now have a pregnancy policy."

A post shared by Life Time Grand Prix (@lifetimegrandprix) A photo posted by on