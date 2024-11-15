Lizzie Deignan announces retirement from professional cycling at end of 2025

British rider to race one more year in road captain and mentorship role at Lidl-Trek

Lizzie Deignan racing at the Tour of Britain Women 2024 (Image credit: SWPix)

Lizzie Deignan announced that she will officially retire from professional cycling at the end of 2025. The British rider will compete in her last racing season with Lidl-Trek, after agreeing to a one-year contract extension that will focus on guiding and mentoring the next generation of cycling talent.

"Often people say, 'Retire on the top.' But I have no ego or necessity to retire at the top. I'm really happy to go full circle and be somebody that helps other people win bike races again," said Deignan, who revealed that she had initially intended to retire at the end of 2024.

