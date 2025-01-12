'The candle went out' - Marianne Vos misses out on podium at Dutch Cyclocross Championships

'Despite the suffering, I still had fun' says former eight-time cyclocross world champion

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) missed out on the podium at the Dutch Cyclocross Championships won by Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Alpecin) on Sunday in Oisterwijk. 

The former eight-time cyclocross world champion said the pace was simply too fast and by mid-race "The candle went out".

