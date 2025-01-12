Dutch Cyclocross National Championships: Puck Pieterse solos to second title of career

By
published

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado silver, Denise Betsema outpowers Marianne Vos for bronze

Puck Pieterse
Puck Pieterse (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Puck Pieterse conquered her second gold medal at the Dutch National Cyclocross Championships on Sunday, soloing home after a dramatic first-lap attack.

Silver went to Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, comfortably ahead of third-placed Denise Betseman, who overtook Marianne Vos in the final lap to clinch the final place on the podium.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

Latest on Cyclingnews