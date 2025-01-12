Dutch Cyclocross National Championships: Puck Pieterse solos to second title of career

Puck Pieterse conquered her second gold medal at the Dutch National Cyclocross Championships on Sunday, soloing home after a dramatic first-lap attack.

Silver went to Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado, comfortably ahead of third-placed Denise Betseman, who overtook Marianne Vos in the final lap to clinch the final place on the podium.

Two key contenders, World Champion Fem van Empel and defending Dutch National Champion Lucinda Brand were both missing from the start line at Oisterwijk. But Pieterse still had to see off some formidable rivals nonetheless.

A silver medallist last year and the winner in 2023, Pieterse's latest Championships victory adds yet another impressive milestone to the 22-year-old's still incipient career.

How it unfolded

Racing in dry but chilly weather, an opening lap saw Leonie van Bentveld make a move, but Pieterse delivered a trademark early attack to go clear on the muddy, technical course. The riders had not even headed through the start/finish area before the Fenix-Deceuninck star opened up a six-second gap on a chase group comprising Vos, Bentveld and Alvarado.

Hitting the ground running so emphatically so early forced her rivals on the defensive, and as Pieterse doubled her advantage, the race had barely begun before it seemed like the battle for gold was over. Vos and Alvarado's tussle for second place was a more uncertain one, with neither chaser giving ground in the second lap after Alvarado bridged back over to an unevenly firing Visma-Lease a Bike racer, while Bentveld and Betsema battled for third.

After three laps, Pieterse was obviously in a class of her own, carving out an advantage of over 30 seconds on the closest pursuer Alvarado. Vos, though, looked to be fading somewhat and after losing touch with Alvarado by lap three, she reportedly all but halted in the final lap. Bentveld, too, was in difficulties and ended the race in sixth, but that was still enough to secure her the Espoirs National Champion's title.

Pieterse though, had no such difficulties, storming home alone for her second win of the 2024-2025 season by a hefty 1:11 advantage over Alvarado and giving her father a massive celebratory hug as she crossed the line. Betsema did not throw in the towel, either and came home at 1:35, with Vos lagging by another fifteen seconds, 1:50 back. But the brutal reality was that one rider - Pieterse - had been head and shoulders above the rest of the field from almost the word go.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2024/25 Cyclocross coverage. Don't miss any of the breaking news, reports, and analysis from all the major CX races as we build up to the World Championships. Find out more.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling