Marianne Vos to make cyclocross return after almost two years out as she tests form for possible ninth world title

Eight-time world champion to ride first CX race since January 2023 at World Cup round in Besançon

Vos hasn't raced cyclocross since the 2022-23 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eight-time cyclocross world champion Marianne Vos will make her long-awaited return to the off-road discipline after nearly two years out, at the World Cup in Besançon on December 29.

The Royal Dutch Cycling Union (KNWU) announced Vos' return on Monday and confirmed her performance would determine whether she'll ride at the Cyclo-cross World Championships in Liévin, France later in the season.

