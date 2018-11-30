Team Sky unveil 2019 jersey

Image 1 of 5 Chris Froome wears the 2019 Team Sky jersey (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 2 of 5 Egan Bernal shows off the new jersey (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 3 of 5 Michal Kwiatkowski's jersey has the rainbow bands of a former world champion (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 4 of 5 Geraint Thomas' jersey features the British flag on the sleeve as former national champion (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 5 of 5 The jersey gets a thumbs up from Wout Poels (Image credit: Team Sky)

Team Sky have unveiled their 2019 jersey, moving back to black after spending the 2018 season racing in white jerseys.

The jersey, made by Italian clothing company Castelli, features contrasting white Sky logos on the chest and sleeves on the jersey, rider names on the side of the jerseys and Sky Ocean Rescue logos on the collar. Sky Ocean Rescue is the team's sustainability project to raise awareness of plastic pollution in seas and oceans.

The predominantly black design also features a blue fade, which the team says is a nod to the sustainability project. Team Sky first launched the campaign at this year's Tour de France with special jerseys featuring orca whales on the rear alongside bright blue plastic wraps on the team cars, buses and numerous support vehicles for the Grand Tour.

Castelli's partnership with Team Sky enters a third consecutive season after the British squad ended their partnership with Rapha at the end of the 2016 season.

Some items produced by Castelli have pushed the UCI regulations to the limit of advantage, most notably at the 2017 Tour de France Grand Depart in Dusseldorf with the company's Vortex speed suit. Recent clothing regulation updates from the UCI have now made the suit non-compliant.

"Not only does the new kit look great, but we're confident it will be the best performing Team Sky kit yet," Castelli's brand manager Steve Smith said in a statement on Friday. "The sixth generation of Castelli aero jerseys are more aerodynamic than ever before, as well as being lighter and more comfortable."

2019 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas said: "The kit is a nice celebration of our tenth year in the peloton - I can see lots of our old designs in the new look for 2019. I'm looking forward to pulling it on in the New Year."