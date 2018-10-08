Rapha returns to the WorldTour with EF-Drapac

The complete 2018 EF Education First-Drapac squad (Image credit: EF Education First-Drapac)

Rapha have announced that they will be the technical clothing provider for EF Education First-Drapac during the 2019 season.

In an announcement on Rapha's website, which included a promotional video, the company also announced that riders from the WorldTour team would 'flip the script on the calendar, with riders not just competing in the WorldTour but also fixed gear criteriums, ultra-endurance races and mixed-terrain events.'

No images of the kit have been release, however the pink, green and argyle design features heavily on the website.

Rapha provided Team Sky with technical and casual wear from 2013 until 2016, and after ending their time in the WorldTour, sponsored Team Wiggins and Women's WorldTour team Canyon//SRAM.

EF-Drapac have worn technical clothing from Swedish company POC for the past two seasons.

Rapha was founded in 2004 by Simon Mottram, who still heads up the clothing, travel, retail and accessories company as chief executive.

The company previously co-owned British domestic team Rapha Condor, supplying the team's clothing before partnering with Team Sky, which included Bradley Wiggins 2012 Tour de France victory.

In 2017 the company was sold for £200 million to the grandsons of Walmart founder, Sam Walton.

EF-Drapac DS Tom Southam frequently modelled Rapha's range while riding for Rapha Condor towards the end of his riding career but has featured significantly less since taking up management roles within the Ride Argyle setup.

Rapha's latest Core collection includes Southam in the lifestyle shots, while team communications officer Matthew Beaudin has also previously worked on projects with the brand.