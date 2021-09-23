Team SD Worx unveils custom bikes for Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Image 1 of 4 Team SD Workx will ride a custom Specialized Roubaix at Paris Roubaix Femmes next month (Image credit: Team SD Worx) Image 2 of 4 The bike uses a SRAM Drivetrain and Specialized tyres (Image credit: Team SD Worx) Image 3 of 4 The Roubaix features a Future Shock embedded in the head tube to smooth road vibrations and pave impacts (Image credit: Team SD Worx) Image 4 of 4 The custom painted Roubaix uses a red/orange colourway and Zipp carbon wheels (Image credit: Team SD Worx)

Team SD Worx has unveiled custom bikes that they will ride at Paris-Roubaix Femmes next month, which is the first-ever women's edition of Paris-Roubaix.

The Specialized-sponsored team will ride aboard the Specialized Roubaix, one of our top picks of the best endurance road bikes, which is named after the iconic race in the north of France. The frames are painted with a red/orange colourway as well as white and purple.

"The Queen of the Classics. Meet the embodiment of Grit & Grace," the team wrote on Twitter. "This race is a big deal, and we're honored to ride a bike like this!"

The Roubaix's frame is constructed from the brand's Fact 10r carbon, and the brand claims the frame is just as aero as its Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 road bike.

The main feature of the Roubaix is the Future Shock 2.0, which is a small suspension system embedded into the cockpit of the bike. It can be switched from open to closed depending on the road conditions that a rider anticipates.

Specialized has also included the S-Works Pavé seatpost to smooth road vibrations and impacts. Team SD Worx has specced a SRAM drivetrain along with Zipp 303 Firecrest wheels and S-Works Turbo tyres.

On 2 October, the bikes will tackle 116km of pavement and cobbles. The route will feature 17 cobblestone sections to challenge the top women cyclists.

The first women's Paris Roubaix has been rescheduled twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans and commentators have been eagerly awaiting a women's version of one of the most popular and storied races in pro cycling.