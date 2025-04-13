More comfortable and more adherence on back wheel – Pauline Ferrand-Prévot embraces adjustable tyre pressure edge at winning Paris-Roubaix debut

Visma-Lease a Bike rider says for Tour of Flanders the self-inflating technology was a 'maybe but maybe not' though 'for the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix there is no question'

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 12/04/2025 - Cycling - 2025 Paris Roubaix Femmes Avec Zwift, France - Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, Visma Lease a Bike.
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) on the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025 with the Gravaa hub visible on her front wheel (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot had already put the Gravaa adjustable tyre pressure system to the test at the Tour of Flanders but the real benefits were felt on Saturday's Paris-Roubaix Femmes where the Visma-Lease a Bike rider made her winning debut.

"We tried it at the Tour of Flanders but the system was 400 grams heavier so I said, 'maybe but maybe not'," Ferrand-Prévot, who came second at last weekend's cobbled Classic, said of the race which included 12 climbs. "For the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix there is no question because the weight was not super important as it's a flat race.

Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

