'Team Remco' - Evenepoel builds personal entourage of staff and management as part of transfer to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Evenepoel with Sven Vanthourenhout, who he will reunite with at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

When Remco Evenepoel moves to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for the 2026 season, the Belgian will take several key riders and staff with him, creating a team within a team at the German WorldTour squad.

Some moves have already been announced for 'Team Remco', such as the arrival of former Belgian national coach Sven Vanthourenout – who worked with Evenepoel when he won his world and Olympic titles – and the departures of Rolf Denk and Enrico Gasparrotto, with other changes possible and Evenepoel-related replacements expected.

Klaas Lodewyck, Evenepoel's current directeur sportif at Soudal-QuickStep, is one of the figures stepping into the fold, according to reports in the Belgian media. Het Laatste Nieuws also report that Frenchman Tony Gallopin will join as a DS from Belgian team Lotto.

In terms of riders, Evenepoel will reunite with his former Soudal-QuickStep teammate Gianni Moscon at Red Bull, whilst Mattia Cattaneo is also set to follow him to the German team, according to various outlets including HLN and Daniel Benson.

Gianni Vermeersch, a Belgian rider and long-term key domestique for Mathieu van der Poel, is also reportedly on his way to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

Creating a personal team of support staff is logical for a rider as high-profile and influential as Evenepoel, but the Belgian is going all-in with a complete entourage, taking various other staff members with him too.

According to HLN, Evenepoel will be followed by a soigneur who knows the rider and his family so well that he used to babysit him as a child, and his cousin who is a mechanic at Soudal-QuickStep.

The only figure that Evenepoel is not bringing with him is a coach. He's currently coached by Dutchman Koen Pelgrim, but according to HLN, will now link up with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe's head of performance Dan Lorang, who also coaches other leading Red Bull athletes.

Evenepoel will join a host of Belgian backroom staff already at Red Bull, including three soigneurs, a nutritionist and coach Marc Lamberts.

Whilst nationality alone is not enough to make these people automatically 'Team Remco', the number of compatriots Evenepoel will have at the German team begins to dispel the suggestion that he's leaving a Belgian outfit for a non-Belgian one. He will still be surrounded by familiar faces. He will have allies and loyal people at every level of the team, from riders to management to directeur sportif.

Evenepoel is already an influential figure wherever he goes, but this all cements his status in the team, and his place in the hierarchy – above Primož Roglič and Florian Lipowitz.

As soon as he joins the squad, there will be an Evenepoel-focused 'team within a team' focusing on his goals.