'Team Remco' - Evenepoel builds personal entourage of staff and management as part of transfer to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Belgian creates a team within a team to target Tour de France

Belgian Remco Evenepoel and Belgian national cycling coach Sven Vanthourenhout pictured before a training session at the UCI World Championships Cycling, in Dunblane, Scotland, Monday 07 August 2023. UCI organizes the worlds with all cycling disciplines, road cycling, indoor cycling, mountain bike, BMX racing, road para-cycling and indoor para-cycling, in Glasgow from 03 to 13 August. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
Evenepoel with Sven Vanthourenhout, who he will reunite with at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Remco Evenepoel moves to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for the 2026 season, the Belgian will take several key riders and staff with him, creating a team within a team at the German WorldTour squad.

Some moves have already been announced for 'Team Remco', such as the arrival of former Belgian national coach Sven Vanthourenout – who worked with Evenepoel when he won his world and Olympic titles – and the departures of Rolf Denk and Enrico Gasparrotto, with other changes possible and Evenepoel-related replacements expected.

