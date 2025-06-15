Recommended reading

‘Tadej is the biggest favourite’ for the Tour - Critérium du Dauphiné runner-up Jonas Vingegaard

By published

Dane to work on ‘a bit of everything’ in three weeks leading to the Tour

UAE Team Emirates XRG&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogaar (L) wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey and Team Visma - Lease a Bike&#039;s Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard react at the end of the 77th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, 133,3 km between Val-d&#039;Arc and Val-Cenis - Plateau du Mont Cenis, on June 15, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP) (Photo by ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) finished second to Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) (Image credit: Getty Images)

On the final climb of the Critérium du Dauphiné, Jonas Vingegaard launched one last attempt to distance his rival Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), but the race leader held firm on his wheel all the way to the finish, where Vingegaard took second on the stage and Pogačar added yet another victory to his growing palmarès.

On the ascent of Plateau du Mont-Cenis, Vingegaard accelerated away from a reduced peloton with the world champion on his wheel and bridged up to his Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Sepp Kuss, who had been part of the early breakaway. Although they managed to catch all but one of the remaining escapees, Vingegaard couldn’t shake Pogačar and had to settle for second place in the overall standings.

Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.