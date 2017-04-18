Stultiens to lead Sunweb at Fleche Wallonne Feminine

Image 1 of 4 Sabrina Stultiens - Team Liv-Plantur 2016 (Image credit: CorVos / Team Giant-Alpecin) Image 2 of 4 Coryn Rivera celebrates winning the 2017 Tour of Flanders Image 3 of 4 Coryn Rivera takes in the national anthem on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Coryn Rivera hugs Sunweb teammate Ellen van Dijk after her win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Sabrina Stultiens will lead Team Sunweb at Fléche Wallonne Féminine on Wednesday as the German squad looks to continue its fine run of recent form.

Team Sunweb has claimed two victories in the last four races on the Women's WorldTour calendar courtesy of Coryn Rivera. The American rider romped to victory at the Trofeo Alfredo Binda and the Tour of Flanders, which put her at the top of the WorldTour standings. She maintained a slim advantage after finishing sixth at Sunday's Amstel Gold Race.

The 23-year-old Stultiens takes the reins at the second Ardennes race this Wednesday. Rivera finished sixth at Amstel Gold Race, but Stultiens ought to be better suited to Flèche Wallonne's finale on the Mur de Huy.

"This is a race for the pure climbers, especially with the final climb of the Mur de Huy," said Sunweb coach Hans Timmermans. "This is a good opportunity for Sabrina and we hope to go for a top 15 with her, but so far this season the team have shown that they are capable of anything and that anything can happen. Our goal with the rest of the team is to support Sabrina or find a moment to be in a break before the Mur and go for a result in this way."

Team Sunweb for La Flèche Wallonne Féminine: Ellen van Dijk, Leah Kirchmann, Juliette Labous, Liane Lippert, Coryn Rivera, Sabrina Stultiens