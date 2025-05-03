'The overall victory will probably be too high, but we will fight for the podium' - Anna van der Breggen, SD Worx-Protime use La Vuelta Femenina as preparation for 'big summer goals'

'Nobody expected her to be at this level already' Sports director Christian Kos says of Van der Breggen's comeback form

Anna van der Breggen and Mischa Bredewold and SD Worx-Protime at the team presentation ahead of La Vuelta Femenina 2025
Anna van der Breggen and Mischa Bredewold and SD Worx-Protime at the team presentation ahead of La Vuelta Femenina 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

SD Worx-Protime has admitted that La Vuelta Femenina will be an essential stepping stone to Anna van der Breggen's and her teammates' summer stage racing targets at the Tour de France in July. 

Sports director Christian Kos believes that while an overall victory might be out of reach for Van der Breggen, her early-season performance trajectory indicates that a podium place is possible at the seven-day race set to begin in Barcelona on Sunday.

