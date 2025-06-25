Recommended reading

'No pressure to perform in GC' – Lotte Kopecky and Anna van der Breggen to race Giro d'Italia as preparation for Tour de France Femmes

By published

Dutch squad to start in Bergamo with squad of stars, with sprinter Lorena Wiebes as key stage hunter

&amp;ROUBAIX, FRANCE - APRIL 12: Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and team SD Worx competes during the 5th Paris-Roubaix Femmes 2025, a 148.5km one day race from Denain to Roubaix, on April 12, 2025 in Roubaix, France. (Photo by Billy Ceusters/Getty Images)
Lotte Kopecky will ride both the Giro and Tour this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

SD Worx-Protime are bringing their big stars to the Giro d'Italia Women, with Lotte Kopecky, Anna van der Breggen, and Lorena Wiebes all set to start in Bergamo on July 6, but they assured that the maglia rosa is not the jersey the main ambition.

The Giro will make up part of Kopecky's preparation for the Tour de France Femmes, with the world champion hoping to challenge former teammate Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) in the race for the yellow jersey at the end of July.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.