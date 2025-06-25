'No pressure to perform in GC' – Lotte Kopecky and Anna van der Breggen to race Giro d'Italia as preparation for Tour de France Femmes

Lotte Kopecky will ride both the Giro and Tour this year

SD Worx-Protime are bringing their big stars to the Giro d'Italia Women, with Lotte Kopecky, Anna van der Breggen, and Lorena Wiebes all set to start in Bergamo on July 6, but they assured that the maglia rosa is not the jersey the main ambition.

The Giro will make up part of Kopecky's preparation for the Tour de France Femmes, with the world champion hoping to challenge former teammate Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) in the race for the yellow jersey at the end of July.

Kopecky finished second at last year's Giro d'Italia, only losing out to Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), who returns in 2025 to defend her title.

"Lotte Kopecky will ride the Giro d’Italia in preparation for the Tour de France Femmes. The overall classification in France is her main goal," said sports manager Danny Stam in the SD Worx-Protime team announcement.

"The Giro is a great race on the way to peak form in the Tour. In Italy, we will not put any pressure on Lotte to perform in the general classification.

"There is a lot of climbing in this Giro d'Italia. Of course, she will undoubtedly choose a stage where she wants to dominate, but otherwise the aim is for her to build confidence ahead of the Tour de France Femmes."

Four-time Giro champion Van der Breggen returns to the Italian race for the first time since she won it during her retirement season in 2021.

Despite finishing third and winning a stage at the Vuelta Femenina last month, the Dutch rider, too, is prioritising preparing for her Tour de France Femmes debut and helping Kopecky challenge on GC.

"Anna van der Breggen has gained a lot of confidence with her third place and stage win in the Vuelta a España Feminina," said Stam.

"In the Giro, she may have some cautious ambitions for the general classification, although the Giro is also preparation for the Tour de France Femmes for her.

"Her main goal is to support Lotte as best she can in France. With a view to preparing well for the Tour, she will definitely want to test her legs in the Giro and then see how that works out for the final classification."

A top GC position can be expected for SD Worx-Protime, though, with likely the strongest team on the start line. Alongside Kopecky and Van der Breggen, top sprinter Lorena Wiebes, Mikayla Harvey, Steffi Häberlin and Italian duo Elena Cecchini and Barbara Guarischi will be at the Giro.

Wiebes has won 11 races already in 2025, the most of any rider, and will be looking to add to the three Giro d'Italia Women stage wins she's managed in her career.

"We are not starting with a big ambition to win the overall classification in the Giro, but when we can force a good starting position, we are not going to miss such a great opportunity," added Stam. "Because of this approach, a number of riders have a freer role to be able to go for stage wins."

