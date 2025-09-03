'Sport should under no circumstances be used as a tool for punishment' - UCI condemns protests that led to neutralising stage 11 at Vuelta a España

Sport governing body expresses 'solidarity and support for the teams and their staff, as well as the riders'

Stage 11 neutralised due to protests at the Vuelta a España 2025
Stage 11 neutralised due to protests at the Vuelta a España 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The UCI has spoken out regarding the political protests that led to neutralising stage 11 at the Vuelta a España on Wednesday in Bilbao, saying that sport and cycling should "not be used as a tool for punishment".

The sport governing body released a statement several hours after the race organisers and officials halted the 174.5km race with three kilometres to go due to "incidents" involving protests at the finish line.

"The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) firmly condemns the actions that led to the neutralisation of the 11th stage of La Vuelta Ciclista a España," the statement read.

Many of the demonstrations have also targeted Israel-Premier Tech during the race, with organisers, Unipublic, unsure of the team's ongoing participation due to safety concerns, and Technical Director Kiko García telling the media that he hoped a decision would be made quickly.

Although the decision was made to proceed with the stage 11 start on Wednesday, there was an unspoken agreement that if protests turned dangerous, riders could adjust their plans accordingly, with safety as their highest priority. The peloton was then stopped in the neutral zone as police moved protesters off the road, and the race restarted fairly quickly, continuing without incident.

However, with roughly 15km to go, race officials notified teams that, due to incidents involving protests at the finish line, the times would be taken with three kilometres to go, and that there would be no stage winner, effectively neutralizing the end of the stage.

"The UCI would also like to reiterate that sport, and cycling in particular, has a role to play in bringing people together and overcoming barriers between them, and should under no circumstances be used as a tool for punishment," the statement went on.

"The UCI expresses its solidarity and support for the teams and their staff as well as the riders, who should be able to practise their profession and pursue their passion in optimal conditions of safety and serenity."

