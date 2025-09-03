'Sport should under no circumstances be used as a tool for punishment' - UCI condemns protests that led to neutralising stage 11 at Vuelta a España

The UCI has spoken out regarding the political protests that led to neutralising stage 11 at the Vuelta a España on Wednesday in Bilbao, saying that sport and cycling should "not be used as a tool for punishment".

The sport governing body released a statement several hours after the race organisers and officials halted the 174.5km race with three kilometres to go due to "incidents" involving protests at the finish line.

"The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) firmly condemns the actions that led to the neutralisation of the 11th stage of La Vuelta Ciclista a España," the statement read.

"The UCI reiterates the fundamental importance of the political neutrality of sports organisations within the Olympic Movement, as well as the unifying and pacifying role of sport. Major international sporting events embody a spirit of unity and dialogue, transcending differences and divisions.

"In this sense, the UCI reaffirms its commitment to the political neutrality, independence, and autonomy of sport, in accordance with the founding principles of the Olympic Movement."

Stage 11 was expected to be one of several key stages during the three-week race, set across a challenging route that included seven categorised ascents in and around Bilbao.

Ahead of the race, however, the riders met with organisers and officials from the UCI over concerns of safety amid multiple pro-Palestine protests that have happened during the race so far, including at the stage 5 team time trial in Figueres and a crash caused by demonstrators running onto the course on stage 10 that finished at El Ferial Larra Belagua.

Protests have also included pro-Basque independence demonstrations, with both Palestinian and Basque flags waved across TV footage and event images in demonstrations led throughout the race, so far.

Many of the demonstrations have also targeted Israel-Premier Tech during the race, with organisers, Unipublic, unsure of the team's ongoing participation due to safety concerns, and Technical Director Kiko García telling the media that he hoped a decision would be made quickly.

Although the decision was made to proceed with the stage 11 start on Wednesday, there was an unspoken agreement that if protests turned dangerous, riders could adjust their plans accordingly, with safety as their highest priority. The peloton was then stopped in the neutral zone as police moved protesters off the road, and the race restarted fairly quickly, continuing without incident.

However, with roughly 15km to go, race officials notified teams that, due to incidents involving protests at the finish line, the times would be taken with three kilometres to go, and that there would be no stage winner, effectively neutralizing the end of the stage.

"The UCI would also like to reiterate that sport, and cycling in particular, has a role to play in bringing people together and overcoming barriers between them, and should under no circumstances be used as a tool for punishment," the statement went on.

"The UCI expresses its solidarity and support for the teams and their staff as well as the riders, who should be able to practise their profession and pursue their passion in optimal conditions of safety and serenity."