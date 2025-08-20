'Some guys will blossom. Hopefully, I'll be one of them' – Ilan Van Wilder looks to thrive in freedom of post-Evenepoel era at Soudal-QuickStep

Soudal-QuickStep rider Ilan Van Wilder has said that Remco Evenepoel breaking his contract early and leaving Soudal-QuickStep will bring the Belgian team "back to our true roots", with less devotion to one singular leader and a full revival of the "Wolfpack spirit."

The departure of Evenepoel to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for 2026 marks a turning point in the team's history, with recent years of Grand Tour focus and building support for their superstar rider about to end.

There be greater priority in their former hunting ground at the spring Classics and Evenepoel's domestiques, such as Van Wilder, will have more freedom to target results.

Now 25-year-old, Van Wilder is hoping to be one of the riders who capitalise on the greater opportunities, with the best years of his career still ahead of him.

"I'm convinced, by the way, that we'll continue to do very well collectively, without Remco. Albeit in a slightly different way than we've been used to in recent years," Van Wilder told Het Laatste Nieuws, with respect for Evenepoel's decision to change teams but with his usual straight talking.

"We'll be going back to our true roots a bit more, refocusing on our strengths across the board and the inherent Wolfpack spirit.

"Not that we've completely lost it, but it has been somewhat diluted in recent years. That's understandable, if you build a team around one specific leader, align all tasks and roles with that, and clearly define and distribute them."

The return to the Classics focus has developed further in recent days, with WielerFlits reporting that Niki Terpstra will join as a sports director for the coming year, perhaps replacing Klaas Lodewyck, who is set to join Evenepoel at Red Bull.

The former Paris-Roubaix and Tour of Flanders winner joins Dylan van Baarle and Jasper Stuyven as new rider signings for 2026, clearly marking a journey back to the team's "roots", which Van Wilder speaks of.

Aside from racing at the Deutschland Tour, which kicks off on Wednesday, the remainder of Van Wilder's calendar for 2025 will mirror that of Evenepoel, as has been the case for the past three seasons.

He's been a lynchpin in the Olympic champion's support, but thinks stepping out of that shadow could see him reach new heights, having signed a three-year contract extension.

"Honestly, I'm not losing any sleep over it. Of course, Remco's departure is a shame; we're losing one of our great leaders. But it's a decision he makes for his career," said Van Wilder.

"I feel happy in this team. Here, I can continue to develop without stress. A process that could well gain momentum now that Remco is gone.

"From now on, things will be a bit more open. Some guys will blossom and excel. Hopefully, I can be one of them."

Van Wilder has been part of several of Evenepoel's greatest hits as a Soudal-QuickStep rider, including his Vuelta a España triumph in 2022 and both Liège-Bastogne-Liège victories. But he's ready to think more about himself going forward, looking to build on a very strong 2025 season, which has seen him finish top 10 overall at Paris-Nice, Itzulia Basque Country and the Tour de Suisse.

"We raced and accomplished so much together. We experienced fantastic moments, where I was able to play a prominent supporting role," he said.

"Until now, I've combined working for Remco with occasionally riding for myself. About 90 per cent of the time, I've achieved results. Starting in 2026, I'll be able to do my thing almost year-round and perhaps capitalize on my form better in the races I ride for myself.

"The goal is to continue to develop in that area. If I succeed, I might be able to pursue that ambition in a Grand Tour as well."