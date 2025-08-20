'Some guys will blossom. Hopefully, I'll be one of them' – Ilan Van Wilder looks to thrive in freedom of post-Evenepoel era at Soudal-QuickStep

Belgian domestique hopes to step out of Olympic champion's shadow as Niki Terpstra reported to return to Belgian team as a sports director

DUNKERQUE, FRANCE - JULY 07: (L-R) Mattia Cattaneo of Italy, Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Ilan Van Wilder of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step cross the finish line during the 112th Tour de France, Stage 3 a 178.3km stage from Valenciennes to Dunkerque / #UCIWT / on July 07, 2025 in Dunkerque, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Evenepoel and Van Wilder during the 2025 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soudal-QuickStep rider Ilan Van Wilder has said that Remco Evenepoel breaking his contract early and leaving Soudal-QuickStep will bring the Belgian team "back to our true roots", with less devotion to one singular leader and a full revival of the "Wolfpack spirit."

The departure of Evenepoel to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for 2026 marks a turning point in the team's history, with recent years of Grand Tour focus and building support for their superstar rider about to end.

Van Wilder has been part of several of Evenepoel's greatest hits as a Soudal-QuickStep rider, including his Vuelta a España triumph in 2022 and both Liège-Bastogne-Liège victories. But he's ready to think more about himself going forward, looking to build on a very strong 2025 season, which has seen him finish top 10 overall at Paris-Nice, Itzulia Basque Country and the Tour de Suisse.

