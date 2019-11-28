Shimano RP9 road cycling shoes see 55% off in Black Friday deal

Trending

Rutland Cycling offers over half off carbon-soled performance road shoes

If you're in the market for a vintage-inspired road shoe that has high-performance qualities, look no further than the Shimano RP9 carbon road shoe now offered at 55% off its original price at Rutland Cycling. The shoes are available in two colours with sizes ranging from EU39 up to EU48, and going up half a size from your normal shoe size is suggested. 

With such a hefty discount, some sizes have already sold out, so act fast to ensure you don't miss this Shimano Black Friday deal. 

Shimano RP9 Road Shoe | 55% off at Rutland Cycling
Was £219.19 | Now £99.99
Shimano RP9 Road Shoe is stylish and vintage-inspired but optimised for both comfort and performance. It is now offered at 55% off the original price at Rutland Cycling.View Deal

The Shimano RP9 road shoes are designed with both comfort and performance in mind. They use a microfibre synthetic leather upper that is perforated to allow for airflow and a light-weight carbon sole for optimal power transfer.

One of the most stylish shoes on the market. They come in black and navy blue, and while they have a vintage look, they are equipped with modern technology including a Boa IP1 dial that has replaced the old closure and allows for micro-adjustments.

