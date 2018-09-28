Segafredo Zanetti confirmed as sponsor for new Trek women’s team

Image 1 of 5 Lizzie Deignan at the Boels Dolmans team presentation 2018 speaking on stage (Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) Image 2 of 5 Ina Teutenberg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 A Trek Segafredo drops back to pick up bottles for his teammates (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Team Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Trek announced today that it has signed the Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group, owner of the Italian coffee brand Segafredo, to a two-year co-title partnership of the new women’s road team, which will be known as Trek-Segafredo in 2019 and 2020. The new name now matches the men's WorldTour team.

"There's a ton of excitement inside Trek about the new women's team and about the things we will do differently, so it's fantastic to have our friends at Segafredo join the cause," said Trek President John Burke. "We are entering the fourth year of our partnership with the men's team, and this new project will strengthen the relationship between our two companies even more.

"Things are changing rapidly for women's cycling," Burke said. "Audiences are growing fast, and the racing is really, really good. I'd like to thank Mr. Zanetti for agreeing to join forces with Trek for this new project. I can't wait to see what's in store for our team."

Trek announced the new team in July, signing former world champion Lizzie Deignan as the team's first rider. Since then, Deignan has been joined on the roster by Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Lauretta Hanson, Lotta Lepistö, Elisa Longo Borghini, Letizia Paternoster, Anna Plichta, Ellen van Dijk, Abi Van Twisk, Tayler Wiles, Ruth Winder and Trixi Worrack. The team signed Ina Teutenberg and the retiring Giorgia Bronzini as directors.

The team has been referred to as Trek Factory Racing until Friday's announcement. Now both men's and women's teams will share the same branding.

“Since we started sponsoring the men’s team in 2016, I have been so proud to see our brand associated with a great project," said Segafredo CEO Massimo Zanetti. "Coffee and cycling are a great match, so when Trek decided to launch its own women’s team, we were excited to get on board. Both teams will be called Trek-Segafredo, two strong brands united to chase even more victories, and we are really looking forward to that.”

Trek-Segafredo General Manager Luca Guercilena said it was important to bring the two teams' branding together.

“It goes without saying that I am thrilled Segafredo Zanetti will be part of our women's team as well," Guercilena said. "When Segafredo joined the men’s team in 2016, it became obvious that both brands, Trek and Segafredo, fit super well together. Trek-Segafredo has become a very well-known name in cycling world wide, and adding a women’s team will reinforce our partnership. Together we will promote the equal opportunities in sport – I am sure that this project will give us amazing emotions."

Trek also recently announced a three-rider women's cycle-coss team, Trek Factory Racing CX.

