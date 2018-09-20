Trek announces new UCI cyclo-cross team

Image 1 of 6 Ellen Noble with her Trek Boone (Image credit: Trek) Image 2 of 6 Trek Factory Racing's Emma Swartz (Image credit: Trek) Image 3 of 6 Trek Factory Racing's Evie Richards (Image credit: Trek) Image 4 of 6 Trek Factory Racing's Ellen Noble (Image credit: Trek) Image 5 of 6 Evie Richards in her U23 rainbow jersey (Image credit: Trek) Image 6 of 6 Trek Factory Racing Cyclocross riders will be on Trek Boones (Image credit: Trek)

Trek is adding another arrow to its quiver of UCI teams to compliment the Trek-Segafredo men's WorldTour team and the Trek Factory Racing women's road team, announcing today the Trek Factory Racing Cyclocross team that will race a full calendar of UCI events during the 2018-19 season.

The new team will feature current Trek athletes Ellen Noble and U23 world champion Evie Richards in the elite category, as well as Trek Cyclocross Collective graduate Emma Swartz, who will focus on U23 events in the US and abroad.

“I am really excited to be kicking off the season with the new Trek Factory Racing Cyclocross squad,” said Noble, a three-time US national champion in the U23s and juniors. “I am so proud to be teammates with two amazing women, and I'm personally very excited to get the racing underway and see how the changes that I've implemented in my training and racing pays off. I have a great feeling about this season for the team as a whole, and I can't wait to see what we accomplish.”

Noble finished second to 14-time US champion Katie Compton in the US nationals last year, and she was third in the Trek CXC Cup World Cup race in Waterloo, Wisconsin. She raced a full calendar of races in Europe, finishing second to World Champion Sanne Cant in DVV-Flandriencross. Noble is hoping to take another step in her development this year, and so far has claimed two second-place finishes at Rochester Cyclocross in New York.

Richards, from Great Britain, just finished a full World Cup mountain bike season and is looking forward to turning her attention to cyclo-cross.

“I can’t believe I'm starting the season off in America," Richards said. "It’s been something I've always wanted to do since I raced in Zolder, and it will be even more special that the kickoff event is Trek’s very own World Cup, where I'll be racing in the colors of their new cross team."

Swartz is a native of Madison, Wisconsin, and has spent several years on Trek's grassroots cycling program, the Trek Cyclocross Collective. She finished fourth in the U23 nationals race last year.

"This is my last year as a U23, so I’m hoping to make it a big one," Swartz said. "My goals for this year are to win Pan-Am champs and the U23 national championships. I’m really excited to be part of Trek Factory Racing, and I look forward to learning a ton from Evie and Ellen."

The Trek Factory Racing Cyclocross team will ride Boone, Trek's flagship carbon cyclocross bike. The bikes will be equipped with SRAM drivetrains and brakes, Bontrager wheels and Bontrager cockpits. The riders will wear Santini clothing and ride with Bontrager shoes and helmets.