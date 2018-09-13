Van Dijk confirms move from Sunweb to Trek Factory Racing in 2019

Image 1 of 5 Third-placed Ellen van Dijk wears the polka dot jersey (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Ellen van Dijk with her third European champion's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Ellen Van Dijk (Team Sunweb European Champion Jersey), during the 21st Boels Rental Ladies Tour 2018, Prologue - Stage 1 a 3,2km Individual Time Trial from Arnhem to Arnhem (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Ellen van Dijk completes her ride (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The new Trek Factory Racing women's team confirmed Thursday that they have signed Ellen van Dijk for two seasons, a contract that will take her through the end of 2020. The Dutch time trial specialist joins the team after spending two seasons with Sunweb.

"I'm very excited to join the Trek Factory Racing team next year. It’s great to see Trek stepping up as a sponsor and bringing women’s cycling to a higher level with this team. The way they approach women’s cycling is exactly what is needed to see it grow," said van Dijk in a press release.

"For me, it’s an opportunity to work together with such a cool company, and honestly, I can’t wait to start riding a Trek bike. The team has a great line up, and with so many enthusiastic people involved, I’m sure it’s going to be a huge success."

Van Dijk is a five-time world champion in multiple cycling disciplines; Scratch race in 2008, the individual time trial in 2013 and in the team time trial in 2012, 2013, 2016. During her career, she has raced for Vrienden van het platteland (2006-2008), versions of Team Columbia, HTC-Highroad and Specialized Lululemon (2009-2013), and Boels Dolmans (2014-2016).

Her top results include a win at Tour of Flanders (2014) and overall victories at the Tour of Qatar (2011), Boels Ladies Tour (2013) and three times at the Healthy Ageing Tour (2013, 2016, 2017). This year, she won in Omloop van het Hageland- Tielt-Winge and Dwars door Vlaanderen, and won the time trial stage and finished second overall in Thüringen Ladies Tour, and second overall at Boels Ladies Tour. She also won the time trial title at the European Championships.

The team have already confirmed signing Lizzie Deignan, Elisa Longo Borghini, Lotta Lepistö, Ruth Winder, Tayler Wiles, Lauretta Hanson, Abi Van Twisk, Letizia Paternoster, and sport directors Ina Teutenberg and Giorgia Bronzini. And it is rumoured that the French talent Audrey Cordon-Ragot will be joining the team.