Worrack signs with 2019 Trek women's team

Trek announced today that they have signed on Trixi Worrack and confirmed the signing of Audrey Cordon-Ragot for the new UCI Women's WorldTour Trek Factory Racing team.

Worrack, 36, comes across from the Canyon-SRAM team, an organisation she has been with since 2012. The German overcame the loss of a kidney - the result of a crash in the 2016 Trofeo Alfredo Binda - to resume her position at the top of the sport, but with the need race a less intensive schedule and to take more recovery days.

The former German champion looks forward to focusing her efforts on mentoring new riders in the Trek team, and working under fellow German Ina Teutenberg, who will be a directeur sportif along with Giorgia Bronzini.

"After some years in the same team, it will be a great challenge joining Trek. I am very excited." Worrack said in the team press release. "I am really looking forward to working again with Ina (Teutenberg), who I have raced with for many years and of course know very well. Trek has put together an incredible roster, with experience and young talent together, and I am excited and motivated to help this team and see what we can accomplish."

The 2019 Trek roster includes Elisa Longo Borghini, who will be joined in the squad by current Wiggle High5 teammate Audrey Cordon-Ragot, Trek confirmed on Wednesday.

"Obviously it's really exciting to be part of this new project. Trek has put together a real professional team, something I have missed in women's cycling from the beginning of my career," Cordon-Ragot stated. "This will allow me to do my job and not have to think about other things other than just riding my bike. I would like to be as good as I can for my teammates and to promote an excellent picture of women's cycling which is really important for me. I want to help grow it.

"I am really defending that every men's team should have a women's team, in particular in France where I would like to develop this concept. So for that, I am looking forward to learning a lot from Trek and from my teammates. Let's see what we can all do!"

11 riders have been confirmed for the 2019 team, including Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans), Ellen van Dijk and Ruth Winder (Sunweb), Lotta Lepistö (Cervelo-Bigla), Letizia Paternoster (Astana), Tayler Wiles and Abigail Van Twisk (Trek-Drops) and Australian Lauretta Hanson (UnitedHealthcare).

