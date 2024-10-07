Saris goes big early on Amazon Prime Day with huge price drops across its indoor trainer range

Right now, you can pick up massive discounts across the Saris smart trainer range including its top-of-the-range model, the Saris H3 Plus, which seamlessly integrates with 12-speed drivetrains and carries a whopping $250 off the RRP. The H3 Plus also includes a month's free Rouvy virtual training app subscription and is certified for use on Zwift, BKOOL and other indoor cycling apps.

The Wisconsin-based brand mightn't carry the same clout as it once did, following a few tough years financially, but it still has some highly rated products, including the H3 Plus and the H3 direct drive trainers, and a range of 'wheel-on' smart and non-smart trainers all carrying similar excellent discounts.

We've highlighted our choice of the best Saris smart trainer deals below, but if an indoor trainer isn't on your shopping list our Amazon Prime Day cycling deals hub is packed with the latest deals and is updating live as we find them.

Saris H3 Plus: $649.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Save 38% Saris says the H3 Plus is the quietest smart trainer it's ever made. It is designed to deliver precise measurements with components that accurately monitor power, speed, and cadence, with a claimed margin of error of just +/- 2%. Notably, when it launched, the H3 was priced in excess of $1000, and you can now get that tech for under $400.

Saris Fluid 2: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $100 The Fluid 2 is a 'wheel on' trainer that is simple to use and one of the brand's best sellers. When paired with a speed or cadence sensor it's easily connected to any of the best indoor cycling apps.

Saris Mag+: $199.99 $129.99 at Amazon

Save 35% The Mag+ is another 'wheel on' trainer from Saris that features a handlebar-mounted shifter to change resistance mid-ride easily. It's compatible with indoor cycling apps when paired with a speed or cadence sensor, and Includes a one-month subscription to Rouvy virtual training app.

Other discounted Saris products