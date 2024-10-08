Why the Camelbak Podium water bottle is the Prime Day deal everyone should buy

By
published

The sub-£10/$10 Prime Day deal I'm buying, despite already owning five

A well-used pink Camelbak Podium 21oz bottle stands on a kitchen surface
(Image credit: Camlebak)
When I joined Cyclingnews back in 2019, the chance to use new, fancy and modern cycling tech was the thing that excited me most: Enve wheels, Dura-Ace groupsets, Pinarello bikes, and S-Works shoes. Pinch me, surely this can't be real. 

But as time went on, and the fancy tech continued to arrive and depart like the tide, the excitement slowed, replaced by a sense of pragmatism. These bikes are cool, but at £10,000+, they're out of reach for most of our audience. 

UK: Camelbak Podium 600ml: £12.95 £7.49 at Amazon

42% off - At £12.95, it's hardly a bank-breaking buy at full price, but why pay full price when you can save over £5 for the same thing? When you land on Amazon, you'll need to select the red and white, in 600ml for this particular price, but others are on offer too. 

UK: Camelbak Podium 700ml: £13.00 £7.99 at Amazon

39% off - If you want to carry a little extra fluid on your rides, the 700ml (24oz) option is also on offer. The smoke/black x 700ml option is the best discount, but there are plenty of other options too.

USA: Camelbak Podium 21oz: $12.00 $8.38 at Amazon

30% off - There are discounts in the USA too, with the 21oz Podium getting up to 30% off across multiple colours. 

USA: Camelbak Podium Chill 21oz: $16.00 $11.20 at Amazon

30% off - Alternatively, the Chill version, which has insulation around the sides, is given the same percentage off, down to $11.20.

USA: Camelbak Podium Chill 24oz: $18.00 $14.00 at Amazon

22% off - And finally, the slightly larger Chill model, with its 24oz capacity, is down by 22%. 

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.