Amazon Prime Day 2024 Live: All the best deals as soon as we unearth them
We're trawling Amazon and beyond to bring you some absolute bargains
Welcome to Cyclingnews' Amazon Prime Day (sorry, Big Deals Day...) live hub. While our Amazon Prime Day Cycling Deals page has all the best buys in one place, it does take us a bit of time to keep it ticking over and updated.
As we search the world wide web and unearth products that are 1) actually good, and 2) with a decent discount, we will drop them directly in here so you can see them immediately. Be sure to check back in to see what we've unearthed throughout the day.
Amazon Prime Day: The best USA deals
Garmin Edge 1040 smart computer: $599.99 $479.99 at Amazon
20% off - The cheapest this powerhouse bike computer has ever been, according to our notes. A really great buy for anything from performance road riding to long-distance touring.
Le Col Aqua Zero Long Sleeve Jersey: $330 $132 at Amazon
40% off - A softshell jersey that has some water repellancy. Perfect for high tempo wet weather riding to keep you at the right temperature.
100% S2 Sport sunglasses: $139 $75 at Amazon
46% off - A popular pair of cycling glasses, and available in a pretty wide range of colour options too, though discounts may vary. If you want the best deal stick to this clear/purple arrangement.
Amazon Prime Day: The best UK deals
Apple AirPods Pro 2: £229.00 £179.00 at Amazon
As cheap as the best in-ear headphones that Apple makes have ever been. They've been this low before on previous Prime Days, but no lower, so it's as good a time to grab a set as it has ever been.
Cateye Orb bar end lights: £19.99 £13.99 at Amazon
30% off - We love these bar end lights here at Cyclingnews. Inexpensive, easy to fit, and make you look a lot wider to cars coming up from behind.
Garmin Vívoactive 5 smartwatch: £249.99 £214.02 at Amazon
14% off - The cheapest it's ever been, with a tonne of health and multisport tracking features to measure every aspect of your active lifestyle.
LIVE: Latest Updates
I know protein is key for muscle growth, but after a hard session when I'm exhausted and thirsty the last thing I want is a big, thick, lumpy, creamy protein shake.
Recently I've discovered clear protein. If you've an aversion to normal shakes then give this peach tea flavour option from Myprotein. I'm not going to tell you it's delicious, but it goes down a lot easier than vanilla that's for sure!
Myprotein Peach Tea Clear Whey: £22.79 £15.99 at Amazon
30% off - Far more appetizing after a hard workout, especially in the heat (i.e. turbo time) than thick creamy options. The best discount is on Peach Tea flavour, but there are a TONNE of other flavour options.
GOOD MORNING!
Will here, Cyclingnews' Senior Tech Writer and for a few days a year one of a crack team of deal hunters. Today is Prime day... again. Or 'Big Deal Day' as Uncle Bezos is insisting we call it. Whatever you call it, there are a tonne of things discounted on Amazon for 24hrs, as long as you have a Prime membership (just get one and cancel it after if you don't).
Our main hub has all the best deal in one place, but I'll be driving this live blog for the day, and as soon as we find something that's decent I'll drop it straight in here so you'll be the first to know.
To kick things off, here are a few that have caught my eye from the UK...
DJI Osmo Action 3: £289 £169 at Amazon
42% off - A genuinely capable action camera that rivals a GoPro. I've used the slightly newer Action 4 for a while and it's super easy to use, with a great app, and plenty of really good accessories.
This bundle comes with spare batteries, a chest mount (the best mount for riding shots), and a backpack strap mount too.
POC Omne Air MIPS: £122.99 £97.49 at Amazon
21% off - This is my daily helmet. It's great, comfy, well ventilated, and has MIPS protection. It isn't going to match a dedicated aero lid for speed, but if you aren't a watt watcher then it's a really good buy. The discounts vary, so have a root around on the colour and size front.
Cateye AMPP500: £39.99 £18.49 at Amazon
54% off - I use the slightly more powerful AMPP800 for commuting, but I use it on low power. For getting around the city only the 500 is perfectly adequate, and this is a great light even at full price. With over half off it's a real steal for continuing to commute in the darker days.