Amazon Prime Day 2024 Live: All the best deals as soon as we unearth them

Myprotein Peach Tea Clear Whey: £22.79 £15.99 at Amazon 30% off - Far more appetizing after a hard workout, especially in the heat (i.e. turbo time) than thick creamy options. The best discount is on Peach Tea flavour, but there are a TONNE of other flavour options.

Recently I've discovered clear protein. If you've an aversion to normal shakes then give this peach tea flavour option from Myprotein. I'm not going to tell you it's delicious, but it goes down a lot easier than vanilla that's for sure!

I know protein is key for muscle growth, but after a hard session when I'm exhausted and thirsty the last thing I want is a big, thick, lumpy, creamy protein shake.

GOOD MORNING!

Will here, Cyclingnews' Senior Tech Writer and for a few days a year one of a crack team of deal hunters. Today is Prime day... again. Or 'Big Deal Day' as Uncle Bezos is insisting we call it. Whatever you call it, there are a tonne of things discounted on Amazon for 24hrs, as long as you have a Prime membership (just get one and cancel it after if you don't).

Our main hub has all the best deal in one place, but I'll be driving this live blog for the day, and as soon as we find something that's decent I'll drop it straight in here so you'll be the first to know.

To kick things off, here are a few that have caught my eye from the UK...

DJI Osmo Action 3: £289 £169 at Amazon

42% off - A genuinely capable action camera that rivals a GoPro. I've used the slightly newer Action 4 for a while and it's super easy to use, with a great app, and plenty of really good accessories. This bundle comes with spare batteries, a chest mount (the best mount for riding shots), and a backpack strap mount too.

POC Omne Air MIPS: £122.99 £97.49 at Amazon

21% off - This is my daily helmet. It's great, comfy, well ventilated, and has MIPS protection. It isn't going to match a dedicated aero lid for speed, but if you aren't a watt watcher then it's a really good buy. The discounts vary, so have a root around on the colour and size front.