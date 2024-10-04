Get free Zwift Play controllers worth $99.99 with every Zwift smart trainer purchase – but move fast as this deal ends Monday

Zwift is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and as part of its birthday bash, the indoor training app-turned-ecosystem is giving away a pair of Zwift Play handlebar-mounted controllers with every eligible smart trainer purchase.

The Zwift Play controllers have an RRP of $99.99 / £99.99 and with the winter nights drawing in for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, many of us are getting back on The Turbo or considering delving into the virtual cycling world for the first time – which makes this deal very appealing and well timed.

Free Zwift Play controllers: Were $99.99, now Free at Zwift

Zwift is celebrating 10 years of Zwift – purchase any eligible smart trainer, and you will receive Zwift Play handlebar controllers totally free. The deal runs until Monday 7th October over at Zwift.

Eligible products

To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need to purchase one of the listed smart trainers from Zwift’s website.

Wahoo Kickr Core Zwift One

Wahoo Kickr Core with cassette

Wahoo Kickr

Wahoo Kickr Move

Wahoo Kickr Snap

Once a smart trainer and the Zwift Play controllers are added to the basket, Zwift says the discount will automatically be applied at the checkout.

To be doubly sure, we checked and it works!

The Zwift Play controllers add an extra level of immersion to your Zwift riding experience (Image credit: Zwift)

What is Zwift Play?

Zwift Play allows you to control everything in Zwift from the convenience of your handlebars. That means there's no more reaching out for your smart device or keyboard and mouse while riding to dish out ride-ons, activate your power-ups or navigate the in-game menus. Plus, thanks to the new steering and braking controls, the gameplay is extra immersive.

It also unlocks virtual shifting for quiet and smooth gear changes on compatible smart trainers. Check out the Zwift comparison chart to see if your trainer is virtual-shifting compatible.