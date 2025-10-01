Road European Championships – elite men's and elite women's TT start times

Remco Evenepoel, Marlen Reusser, Filippo Ganna, Christina Schweinberger among the riders in action on Wednesday afternoon

KIGALI, RWANDA - SEPTEMBER 21: Gold medalist Remco Evenepoel of Team Belgium celebrates winning during the medal ceremony after the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025 - Men Elite Individual Time Trial a 40.6km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 21, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
World champion Remco Evenepoel is among the top riders taking on the UEC European Championships time trial on Wednesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Road World Championships have barely finished, but attention is already turning to another major championships in France as a host of top riders head to the Drôme-Ardèche region for the UEC Road European Championships.

Wednesday will see riders take on the individual time trials, with the elite men and elite women tackling a 24km course between Loriol-sur-Drôme and Étoile-sur-Rhône and a host of the best time trialists from around Europe taking part.

Later in the afternoon, 31 men will take on the route, with Turkey's Tahir Buğra Yiğit (15:45) kicking off proceedings.

Men's Elite TT start times

Position

Rider (Country)

Start Time

1

Tahir Buğra Yiğit (TUR)

15:45:00

2

Ognjen Ilić (SRB)

15:46:00

3

Danny Van Der Tuuk (POL)

15:47:00

4

Ilie Seremet (MDA)

15:48:00

5

Andréa Mifsud (MLT)

15:49:00

6

Arthur Kluckers (LUX)

15:50:00

7

Borislavov Borislav Palashev (BUL)

15:51:00

8

Artem Nych (AIN)

15:52:00

9

Ahmet Can Akpinar (TUR)

15:53:00

10

Nelson Filipe Dos Santos Simoes Oliveira (POR)

15:54:00

11

Dylan Van Baarle (NED)

15:55:00

12

Maximilian Richard Walscheid (GER)

15:56:00

13

Rémi Cavagna (FRA)

15:57:00

14

Niklas Larsen (DEN)

15:58:00

15

Lorenzo Milesi (ITA)

15:59:00

16

Stefan Bissegger (SUI)

16:00:00

17

Alec Segaert (BEL)

16:01:00

18

Alex Kirsch (LUX)

16:02:00

19

Miguel Heidemann (GER)

16:03:00

20

Abel Balderstone Roumens (ESP)

16:04:00

21

João Almeida (POR)

16:05:00

22

Daan Hoole (NED)

16:06:00

23

Ethan Edward Hayter (GBR)

16:07:00

24

Bruno Armirail (FRA)

16:08:00

25

Mads Pedersen (DEN)

16:09:00

26

Mathias Vacek (CZE)

16:10:00

27

Joshua Michael Tarling (GBR)

16:11:00

28

Jakob Söderqvist (SWE)

16:12:00

29

Filippo Ganna (ITA)

16:13:00

30

Stefan Küng (SUI)

16:14:00

31

Remco Evenepoel (BEL)

16:15:00

Women's Elite TT start times

Position

Rider (Country)

Start Time

1

Daniela Campos (POR)

14:19:00

2

Nora Jenčušová (SVK)

14:20:00

3

Anna Henderson (GBR)

14:21:00

4

Lisa Klein (GER)

14:22:00

5

Julie De Wilde (BEL)

14:23:00

6

Natalia Frolova (AIN)

14:24:00

7

Olha Shekel (UKR)

14:25:00

8

Melike Çakır (TUR)

14:26:00

9

Marta Lach (POL)

14:27:00

10

Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (NOR)

14:28:00

11

Juliette Labous (FRA)

14:29:00

12

Lieke Nooijen (NED)

14:30:00

13

Anna Kiesenhofer (AUT)

14:31:00

14

Jasmin Liechti (SUI)

14:32:00

15

Franziska Brauße (GER)

14:33:00

16

Lotte Claes (BEL)

14:34:00

17

Tamara Dronova (AIN)

14:35:00

18

Yuliia Biriukova (UKR)

14:36:00

19

Reyhan Yakışır (TUR)

14:37:00

20

Mireia Benito Pellicer (ESP)

14:38:00

21

Eugenia Bujak (SLO)

14:39:00

22

Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (POL)

14:40:00

23

Katrine Aalerud (NOR)

14:41:00

24

Dana Rozlapa (LAT)

14:42:00

25

Vittoria Guazzini (ITA)

14:43:00

26

Petra Zsankó (HUN)

14:44:00

27

Rebecca Koerner (DEN)

14:45:00

28

Cedrine Kerbaol (FRA)

14:46:00

29

Mischa Bredewold (NED)

14:47:00

30

Christina Schweinberger (AUT)

14:48:00

31

Marlen Reusser (SUI)

14:49:00

Dani Ostanek
