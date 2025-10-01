Road European Championships – elite men's and elite women's TT start times
Remco Evenepoel, Marlen Reusser, Filippo Ganna, Christina Schweinberger among the riders in action on Wednesday afternoon
The Road World Championships have barely finished, but attention is already turning to another major championships in France as a host of top riders head to the Drôme-Ardèche region for the UEC Road European Championships.
Wednesday will see riders take on the individual time trials, with the elite men and elite women tackling a 24km course between Loriol-sur-Drôme and Étoile-sur-Rhône and a host of the best time trialists from around Europe taking part.
31 women will be competing for the elite women's European title, starting with Portugal's Daniela Campos at 14:19 local time.
Great Britain's Anna Henderson (14:21) and France's Juliette Labous (14:29) are among the early running big names, but viewers will have to wait for the end of the start list for the medal favourites to get their runs underway.
Watch out for Austria's Christina Schweinberger (14:48) and newly crowned world champion, Swiss rider Marlen Reusser (14:49) as the last two runners of the day.
Later in the afternoon, 31 men will take on the route, with Turkey's Tahir Buğra Yiğit (15:45) kicking off proceedings.
Watch out later on for the favourites for the white and blue European jersey, including world champion Remco Evenepoel of Belgium, last off at 16:15.
Just before he sets off to defend his title, other medal favourites, including Great Britain's Josh Tarling (16:11) and Italy's Filippo Ganna (16:13), will be racing.
Position
Rider (Country)
Start Time
1
Tahir Buğra Yiğit (TUR)
15:45:00
2
Ognjen Ilić (SRB)
15:46:00
3
Danny Van Der Tuuk (POL)
15:47:00
4
Ilie Seremet (MDA)
15:48:00
5
Andréa Mifsud (MLT)
15:49:00
6
Arthur Kluckers (LUX)
15:50:00
7
Borislavov Borislav Palashev (BUL)
15:51:00
8
Artem Nych (AIN)
15:52:00
9
Ahmet Can Akpinar (TUR)
15:53:00
10
Nelson Filipe Dos Santos Simoes Oliveira (POR)
15:54:00
11
Dylan Van Baarle (NED)
15:55:00
12
Maximilian Richard Walscheid (GER)
15:56:00
13
Rémi Cavagna (FRA)
15:57:00
14
Niklas Larsen (DEN)
15:58:00
15
Lorenzo Milesi (ITA)
15:59:00
16
Stefan Bissegger (SUI)
16:00:00
17
Alec Segaert (BEL)
16:01:00
18
Alex Kirsch (LUX)
16:02:00
19
Miguel Heidemann (GER)
16:03:00
20
Abel Balderstone Roumens (ESP)
16:04:00
21
João Almeida (POR)
16:05:00
22
Daan Hoole (NED)
16:06:00
23
Ethan Edward Hayter (GBR)
16:07:00
24
Bruno Armirail (FRA)
16:08:00
25
Mads Pedersen (DEN)
16:09:00
26
Mathias Vacek (CZE)
16:10:00
27
Joshua Michael Tarling (GBR)
16:11:00
28
Jakob Söderqvist (SWE)
16:12:00
29
Filippo Ganna (ITA)
16:13:00
30
Stefan Küng (SUI)
16:14:00
31
Remco Evenepoel (BEL)
16:15:00
Position
Rider (Country)
Start Time
1
Daniela Campos (POR)
14:19:00
2
Nora Jenčušová (SVK)
14:20:00
3
Anna Henderson (GBR)
14:21:00
4
Lisa Klein (GER)
14:22:00
5
Julie De Wilde (BEL)
14:23:00
6
Natalia Frolova (AIN)
14:24:00
7
Olha Shekel (UKR)
14:25:00
8
Melike Çakır (TUR)
14:26:00
9
Marta Lach (POL)
14:27:00
10
Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (NOR)
14:28:00
11
Juliette Labous (FRA)
14:29:00
12
Lieke Nooijen (NED)
14:30:00
13
Anna Kiesenhofer (AUT)
14:31:00
14
Jasmin Liechti (SUI)
14:32:00
15
Franziska Brauße (GER)
14:33:00
16
Lotte Claes (BEL)
14:34:00
17
Tamara Dronova (AIN)
14:35:00
18
Yuliia Biriukova (UKR)
14:36:00
19
Reyhan Yakışır (TUR)
14:37:00
20
Mireia Benito Pellicer (ESP)
14:38:00
21
Eugenia Bujak (SLO)
14:39:00
22
Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (POL)
14:40:00
23
Katrine Aalerud (NOR)
14:41:00
24
Dana Rozlapa (LAT)
14:42:00
25
Vittoria Guazzini (ITA)
14:43:00
26
Petra Zsankó (HUN)
14:44:00
27
Rebecca Koerner (DEN)
14:45:00
28
Cedrine Kerbaol (FRA)
14:46:00
29
Mischa Bredewold (NED)
14:47:00
30
Christina Schweinberger (AUT)
14:48:00
31
Marlen Reusser (SUI)
14:49:00
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.
