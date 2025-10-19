Primož Roglič tops Tadej Pogačar, Isaac Del Toro and Jonas Vingegaard at Andorra Cycling Masters

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) became the first winner of the Andorra Cycling Masters, the inaugural exhibition event on Sunday. The Slovenian amassed 55 points over two events, besting Isaac Del Toro (51 points), Tadej Pogačar (42) - both UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Visma Lease a Bike's Jonas Vingegaard (36).

With only four riders competing, the event was logically not classified as a UCI-ranked event to deliver a new approach to racing, one that “doesn't occupy the same space as stage racing or criteriums,” according to the organiser.

The Andorra Cycling Masters featured a two-part format, firstly an uphill time trial in the morning, followed by a city centre circuit.

At a relatively early start of 9 am, the quartet tackled the time trial on the Coll de la Gallina, a Hors-Catégorie climb, famous for its demanding incline inAndorra. The ascent, starting from Bixessarri, was 8.23 kilometres in total and its elevation gain over 750 metres.

Roglič set a time of 25:39, with Pogačar trailing with 25:59, Del Toro with 28:05 and lastly, Vingegaard with 29:24.

The four met again for the urban circuit race at 11 am in the capital city of Andorra la Vella and neighbouring Escaldes-Engordany for 15 laps of the 2.14km loop. Though Pogačar made a few moves, Del Toro took the win just ahead of Roglič, with the reigning World Champion coming in third.

“Pogačar and Del Toro raced against each other," Roglič told L’Equipe, “and it was tough, but it was a pleasure to be in that company. Of course I hope to come back next year, I really do."

A “50- to 55-minute” documentary will be created about the event, which, according to the organisers, will be shown on a major international streaming platform.