Pinarello unveil updated colours for Team Sky in 2018

Image 1 of 5 Team Sky's 2018 Pinarello Dogma F10 (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 2 of 5 The frameset features added flashes of white for 2018 (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 3 of 5 Pinarello and Most - the brand's component wing - decals sit on the chainstays (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 4 of 5 The dot-dash data driven design from 2017 is retained on the frameset (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 5 of 5 The rear of the seat post and seat post clamp have also received a touch of white (Image credit: Pinarello)

Pinarello have released images of the updated design for Team Sky's 2018 Pinarello Dogma F10.

The frameset, which was launched by the Italian brand last January, had an emphatic first season; winning two Grand Tours, a Monument and showed versatility with a victory on the gravel roads of Strade Bianche in March.

For 2018, the frameset has received a swathe of white on the inside of the main frame triangle, a further flash of white to the rear of frame-specific seat post and the team's iconic blue bar on the top tube.

The frame also retains the dot and dash data driven design that featured prominently on last year's bike and jersey.

Pinarello has provided Team Sky with bikes since the team's inception in 2009, with the partnership confirmed until at least 2020.

"The results obtained by Team Sky with our Dogma F10 speak for themselves, and we are very proud of the job done so far. The new 2018 scheme is more than an amazing colour evolution, it was clearly designed to give a faster and lighter style to the bike,” Fausto Pinarello said in the announcement.

Team Sky's head of technical operations and commercial, Carsten Jeppesen added, “Team Sky riders rode the Dogma F10 to historic success last season, and we believe it's the best bike Pinarello produced for us so far.

"The Team Sky Dogma F10 has been given a brand new look for a new season, and we're already looking forward to riding it to even more success in 2018."

Team Sky pair their bikes with Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 series groupsets and wheels, with Shimano confirming the team will also be equipped with their power meters for the 2018 season. Team Sky also announced that they will switch from Shimano's component wing PRO, to Pinarello's MOST for their cockpits in 2018. The integrated Talon Aero 1K Di2 handlebar and stem combination also features a built-in computer mount and handlebar tape.

MOST's Talon Aero 1K Di2 cockpit is claimed to improve both aerodynamics and comfort. Fizik and Continental provide the saddles and tyres for the team respectively.

Cyclingnews will bring you detailed galleries of all the 2018 team bikes from the WorldTour season opener at the Santos Tour Down Under later this month.