Pinarello Nytro first ride review - Gallery

Italian bike brand Pinarello has unveiled a high-end electric-motor assisted road bike called Nytro that is aimed to help people ride longer and overcome problems of age or fitness.
Road purists may disagree with the idea of electric motors making it easy to ride but e-mountain bikes have become hugely popular in Europe in recent years, with many predicting e-road bikes will follow the trend.
Pinarello has decided to embrace e-bike technology and open up the sport to new cyclists; those who do not have the time or health to train consistently but still want to ride with friends or tackle long and hilly rides. They suggest that the Nytro is ideal for holidays in the high mountains and to ride alongside far fitter friends and family.
The Nytro weighs around 13kg and is powered by the innovative modular Fazua Evation motor, which fits into an oversized downtube. It can produce up to 400 watts of power with three levels of power controlled by a LED bar clipped to the handlebar that also indicates battery levels. Fazua call the levels: Breeze, River and Rocket, with Rocket providing a boost of 250 per cent of the power the rider puts on the pedals. To respect EU rules, the motor cuts out above a speed of 25km/h.
A significant power boost
Cyclingnews tested the Pinarello Nytro during the official presentation held atop the Ca del Poggio climb in the heart of the Prosecco vineyards, north of Pinarello’s home in Treviso.
The Fazua Evation motor has torque measurement and cadence sensors integrated into its design so the extra power provided feels natural. There’s very little delay before the motor kicks in but the more power you put on the pedals, the more the motor does too.
You still have to push on the pedal to get the help, there's no free ride, but it makes every climb possible and longer rides more bearable.
Five sizes
Pinarello offers the Nytro in five sizes, starting with the rarely seen 465 and 500 smaller models. The frame is made with Pinarello T700 carbon fibre with the tubes beefed up and strengthened to take the added power loads.
