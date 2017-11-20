Pinarello Nytro first ride review - Gallery

Image 1 of 24 The Pinarello Nytro e-bike is ready to ride (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 2 of 24 Fausto Pinarello presents the Pinarello Nytro e-bike (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 3 of 24 The oversized bottom bracket area (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 4 of 24 The oversized down tube and battery (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 5 of 24 A rear view of the Pinarello Nytro e-bike (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 6 of 24 The Pinarello Nytro e-bike (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 7 of 24 The Pinarello Nytro e-bike (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 8 of 24 The battery and motor unit can be removed (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 9 of 24 The chunky bottom bracket area (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 10 of 24 This button releases the battery unit (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 11 of 24 The battery is switched on at the top (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 12 of 24 The Nytro has the same curves and design as the Pinarello Dogma and Gan (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 13 of 24 The Nytro is fitted with disc brakes and wider tyres (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 14 of 24 The Pinarello Nytro e-bikes waiting to roll (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 15 of 24 The Pinarello Nytro e-bike quickly picks up the pace (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 16 of 24 Change the power boost with the touch of a button (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 17 of 24 The Pinarello Nytro e-bike handles much like the Pinarello Gan (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 18 of 24 The Pinarello Nytro e-bike in the Italian sun (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 19 of 24 The Pinarello Nytro e-bike is still a high-end road bike (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 20 of 24 A top down view of the Pinarello Nytro e-bike (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 21 of 24 The Fazua motor is controlled by a LED bar on the handlebars (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 22 of 24 The rear triangle has been strengthened (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 23 of 24 The oversized but still areo down tube (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 24 of 24 A close-up of the bottom bracket motor (Image credit: Pinarello)

Italian bike brand Pinarello has unveiled a high-end electric-motor assisted road bike called Nytro that is aimed to help people ride longer and overcome problems of age or fitness.

Road purists may disagree with the idea of electric motors making it easy to ride but e-mountain bikes have become hugely popular in Europe in recent years, with many predicting e-road bikes will follow the trend.

Pinarello has decided to embrace e-bike technology and open up the sport to new cyclists; those who do not have the time or health to train consistently but still want to ride with friends or tackle long and hilly rides. They suggest that the Nytro is ideal for holidays in the high mountains and to ride alongside far fitter friends and family.

The Nytro weighs around 13kg and is powered by the innovative modular Fazua Evation motor, which fits into an oversized downtube. It can produce up to 400 watts of power with three levels of power controlled by a LED bar clipped to the handlebar that also indicates battery levels. Fazua call the levels: Breeze, River and Rocket, with Rocket providing a boost of 250 per cent of the power the rider puts on the pedals. To respect EU rules, the motor cuts out above a speed of 25km/h.





A significant power boost

Cyclingnews tested the Pinarello Nytro during the official presentation held atop the Ca del Poggio climb in the heart of the Prosecco vineyards, north of Pinarello’s home in Treviso.





The Fazua Evation motor has torque measurement and cadence sensors integrated into its design so the extra power provided feels natural. There’s very little delay before the motor kicks in but the more power you put on the pedals, the more the motor does too.

You still have to push on the pedal to get the help, there's no free ride, but it makes every climb possible and longer rides more bearable.

Five sizes

Pinarello offers the Nytro in five sizes, starting with the rarely seen 465 and 500 smaller models. The frame is made with Pinarello T700 carbon fibre with the tubes beefed up and strengthened to take the added power loads.



