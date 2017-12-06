Sky's Pinarello Dogma F10 wins Best Team Bike in 2017 Cyclingnews Reader Poll

Image 1 of 6 The specially painted white Team Sky Pinarello Dogma F10 (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 2 of 6 Michal Kwiatkowski's dirt splattered Pinarello Dogma F10 following the Strade Bianche (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 6 Chris Froome is known to use the Dogma F10 X-Light during mountain stages (Image credit: Ben Delaney) Image 4 of 6 Chris Froome's Dogma F10 at the Tour de Romandie (Image credit: Josh Evans / Immediate Media) Image 5 of 6 Froome rode an all-yellow Dogma F10 into Paris on the final day of the Tour de France (Image credit: Russ Ellis / Team Sky) Image 6 of 6 Froome had a custom painted Dogma F10 to commemorate his Vuelta a Espana victory (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea)

The readers of Cyclingnews have voted Team Sky's Pinarello Dogma F10 as the Best Team Bike of the 2017 season. The Dogma F10 had more than double the votes of its nearest rival, the Specialized Tarmac, while German direct-to-consumer brand Canyon rounded out the podium with the Aeroad.

The Pinarello Dogma F10 was launched early in 2017 and debuted at the Tour Down Under in Australia in January.

Two victories soon followed for the bike with stages won at the Herald Sun Tour by Ian Stannard and Luke Rowe. Sergio Henao continued the winning streak at the Colombian national road race championships in February, before Michal Kwiatkowski won the team's first WorldTour race of the season on the bike at Strade Bianche in March.

The 2017 season saw over 20 victories for the British WorldTour team on the Dogma F10, as well as the overall classification at the Tour de France, Vuelta a Espana, Paris-Nice, and Tour of the Alps and the Giro d’Italia mountains classification, Tour of Poland mountains classification, and Vuelta a Burgos overall, points and mountains classifications.

Team Sky has ridden Pinarello since the team's inception in 2010. Proving its worth in the high mountains as well as the cobbled bergs of Belgium, the Specialized Tarmac was voted second place in the reader poll.

The 2018 version of the bike was first seen at the Criterium du Dauphine in June, and officially launched soon after ahead of the Tour de France. Philippe Gilbert took the bikes first victory during stage 2 of Tour de Suisse.

Ridden by Katusha-Alpecin and Movistar, the Canyon Aeroad rounded out the Cyclingnews reader poll podium in third place.

Just 14 votes separated fourth, fifth and sixth place in the poll, where the Giant TCR SL0, Specialized Venge ViAS Disc and Trek Emonda SLR finished respectively.

Results