Peter Sagan's Olympic MTB hopes appear gone as Slovakia misses qualification

By
published

A full list of the expected 34 entries for men's and women's cross country

Peter Sagan during the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships
Peter Sagan during the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships (Image credit: Michal Cerveny/SWpix.com)

Peter Sagan's longshot to make it to the Olympic Games in mountain bike appear to be over as Slovakia did not climb high enough in the UCI rankings before the end of the qualification period on Sunday.

Slovakia was 35th in the UCI MTB Olympic Qualification Ranking published today, well outside the top 19 nations which earn automatic entry to the cross country race in Paris.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
2024 Olympic Games mountain bike men's quotas
RankNameQuota
1Switzerland2
2France2
3Italy2
4Spain2
5United States2
6Germany2
7Belgium2
8Great Britain2
9Brazil1
10Denmark1
11Canada1
12New Zealand1
13South Africa1
14Austria1
15Norway1
16Chile1
17Poland1
18Romania1
19Czechia1
Africa CC (RSA)Namibia1
America CCMexico1
Asia CCChina1
WorldsLatvia1
WorldsColombia1
U23Netherlands1
U23Sweden1
Swipe to scroll horizontally
RankNationQuota
1Switzerland2
2France2
3United States2
4Netherlands2
5Italy2
6Austria2
7Denmark2
8Great Britain2
9Germany1
10Brazil1
11Australia1
12Canada1
13Sweden1
14Czechia1
15Poland1
16Estonia1
17Ukraine1
18Portugal1
19South Africa1
AsiaChina1
Africa (RSA)Mauritius1
America (USA)Mexico1
WorldsSlovenia1
WorldsSpain1
Worlds U23New Zealand1
Worlds U23Hungary1

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.