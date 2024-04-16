Canada, Germany, Great Britain qualify full track cycling teams for Paris Olympics

Canada, Germany and Great Britain qualified the maximum number of riders for the track cycling events in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris after the final Nations Cup event at the Milton Velodrome in Ontario, Canada, this weekend.

Nations qualified for the Olympic Games track cycling events through the 2022-2024 UCI Track rankings, which tally points earned in the last two Continental and World Championships and the best two results in the UCI Track Nations Cups in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Great Britain finished seventh in the men's team pursuit rankings and fifth in the men's team sprint, second in women's team pursuit and team sprint to qualify the maximum team size of 14.

Germany landed in ninth and seventh in men's and sixth and first in women's team pursuit and sprint, respectively.

Canada ended the team pursuit 2022-2024 rankings in eighth place to secure maximum team size for the men's endurance races, narrowly edging Poland out of the top eight and eighth in the team pursuit rankings. The women edged out France for the eighth team sprint position and landed fifth in the team pursuit.

There are six medal events in track cycling for men and women with a maximum of seven male and seven female athletes - four each in the three endurance events (Team Pursuit, Omnium and Madison) and three for the three sprint events (Team Sprint, Sprint and Keirin).

Countries can also pull in one male and one female athlete from other cycling disciplines. Michael Mørkøv has already been named to Denmark's team to play dual roles in the road race to support Mads Pedersen and to compete in the Madison.

Qualification for the track cycling events hinges on the team events, with the top 10 countries in the team pursuit and the top 8 in the team sprint UCI Olympic rankings automatically making the cut.

Nations that qualified in the Team Sprint can enter two athletes into the Sprint and Keirin using athletes already qualified in another track event or cycling discipline. Nations that made the Team Pursuit cut can also field a Madison team and one spot for the Omnium under the same conditions.

On the men's side, Australia, Japan, Great Britain, Germany and Canada earned both Team Pursuit and Team Sprint quotas, while women's teams from Germany, Great Britain, New Zealand and Canada earned entry to both.

Other countries earned Olympic quotas by placing in the top 7 of the UCI Olympic event rankings while not qualifying for team events.

The United States qualified only one spot for men in the Omnium, while the US women earned spots for all of the endurance events. Jennifer Valente, winner of the Omnium gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics, ended the season as the number 1 ranked rider in the event.

The country did not qualify for a spot for the women's individual sprint because of the special provisions to ensure all continents are represented. Egypt will be awarded the position as the highest-ranked country in Africa.

In the same provision, Egypt was awarded entry to the women's Omnium over Switzerland and the men's Omnium over Kazakhstan, while South Africa took the final individual men's sprint position ahead of Colombia.

Paris Olympics men's track sprint event quotas

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Team Sprint Sprint Keirin Australia 3 2 2 Netherlands 3 2 2 Japan 3 2 2 France 3 2 2 Great Britain 3 2 2 China 3 2 2 Germany 3 2 2 Canada 3 2 2 Trinidad and Tobago Row 8 - Cell 1 1 1 Poland Row 9 - Cell 1 1 Row 9 - Cell 3 Israel Row 10 - Cell 1 1 1 Suriname Row 11 - Cell 1 1 1 Malaysia Row 12 - Cell 1 1 1 Lithuania Row 13 - Cell 1 1 Row 13 - Cell 3 South Africa* Row 14 - Cell 1 1 1 New Zealand Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 1 Thailand Row 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 1

Paris Olympics men's track endurance event quotas

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Team Pursuit Omnium Madison Australia 4 1 2 Belgium 4 1 2 Canada 4 1 2 Denmark 4 1 2 France 4 1 2 Germany 4 1 2 Great Britain 4 1 2 Italy 4 1 2 Japan 4 1 2 New Zealand 4 1 2 Austria Row 10 - Cell 1 1 2 Czech Republic Row 11 - Cell 1 1 2 Netherlands Row 12 - Cell 1 1 2 Portugal Row 13 - Cell 1 1 2 Spain Row 14 - Cell 1 1 2 Egypt* Row 15 - Cell 1 1 Row 15 - Cell 3 Indonesia Row 16 - Cell 1 1 Row 16 - Cell 3 Mexico Row 17 - Cell 1 1 Row 17 - Cell 3 Poland Row 18 - Cell 1 1 Row 18 - Cell 3 South Africa (Not Colombia) Row 19 - Cell 1 1 Row 19 - Cell 3 Switzerland Row 20 - Cell 1 1 Row 20 - Cell 3 United States Row 21 - Cell 1 1 Row 21 - Cell 3

Paris Olympics women's track sprint event quotas

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Team Sprint Sprint Keirin Canada 3 2 2 China 3 2 2 Germany 3 2 2 Great Britain 3 2 2 Mexico 3 2 2 Netherlands 3 2 2 New Zealand 3 2 2 Poland 3 2 2 Australia Row 8 - Cell 1 1 1 Belgium Row 9 - Cell 1 1 1 Colombia Row 10 - Cell 1 1 1 France Row 11 - Cell 1 1 1 Italy Row 12 - Cell 1 1 1 Japan Row 13 - Cell 1 1 1 Egypt (not USA) Row 14 - Cell 1 1 Row 14 - Cell 3 Malaysia Row 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 1

Paris Olympics women's track endurance event quotas