Canada, Germany, Great Britain qualify full track cycling teams for Paris Olympics

By Laura Weislo
published

Quotas for track decided after Milton Nations Cup

Canadas team celebrate after winning the track cycling mens team pursuit final of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023
Canadas team celebrate after winning the track cycling mens team pursuit final of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Canada, Germany and Great Britain qualified the maximum number of riders for the track cycling events in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris after the final Nations Cup event at the Milton Velodrome in Ontario, Canada, this weekend.

Nations qualified for the Olympic Games track cycling events through the 2022-2024 UCI Track rankings, which tally points earned in the last two Continental and World Championships and the best two results in the UCI Track Nations Cups in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Team SprintSprintKeirin
Australia322
Netherlands322
Japan322
France322
Great Britain322
China322
Germany322
Canada322
Trinidad and TobagoRow 8 - Cell 1 11
PolandRow 9 - Cell 1 1Row 9 - Cell 3
IsraelRow 10 - Cell 1 11
SurinameRow 11 - Cell 1 11
MalaysiaRow 12 - Cell 1 11
LithuaniaRow 13 - Cell 1 1Row 13 - Cell 3
South Africa*Row 14 - Cell 1 11
New ZealandRow 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 1
ThailandRow 16 - Cell 1 Row 16 - Cell 2 1
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Team PursuitOmniumMadison
Australia412
Belgium412
Canada412
Denmark412
France412
Germany412
Great Britain412
Italy412
Japan412
New Zealand412
AustriaRow 10 - Cell 1 12
Czech RepublicRow 11 - Cell 1 12
NetherlandsRow 12 - Cell 1 12
PortugalRow 13 - Cell 1 12
SpainRow 14 - Cell 1 12
Egypt*Row 15 - Cell 1 1Row 15 - Cell 3
IndonesiaRow 16 - Cell 1 1Row 16 - Cell 3
MexicoRow 17 - Cell 1 1Row 17 - Cell 3
PolandRow 18 - Cell 1 1Row 18 - Cell 3
South Africa (Not Colombia)Row 19 - Cell 1 1Row 19 - Cell 3
SwitzerlandRow 20 - Cell 1 1Row 20 - Cell 3
United StatesRow 21 - Cell 1 1Row 21 - Cell 3
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Team SprintSprintKeirin
Canada322
China322
Germany322
Great Britain322
Mexico322
Netherlands322
New Zealand322
Poland322
AustraliaRow 8 - Cell 1 11
BelgiumRow 9 - Cell 1 11
ColombiaRow 10 - Cell 1 11
FranceRow 11 - Cell 1 11
ItalyRow 12 - Cell 1 11
JapanRow 13 - Cell 1 11
Egypt (not USA)Row 14 - Cell 1 1Row 14 - Cell 3
MalaysiaRow 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 1
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Team PursuitOmniumMadison
Australia412
Canada412
France412
Germany412
Great Britain412
Ireland412
Italy412
Japan412
New Zealand412
United States412
BelgiumRow 10 - Cell 1 12
DenmarkRow 11 - Cell 1 12
NetherlandsRow 12 - Cell 1 12
PolandRow 13 - Cell 1 12
SwitzerlandRow 14 - Cell 1 12
ChinaRow 15 - Cell 1 1Row 15 - Cell 3
Hong KongRow 16 - Cell 1 1Row 16 - Cell 3
LithuaniaRow 17 - Cell 1 1Row 17 - Cell 3
MexicoRow 18 - Cell 1 1Row 18 - Cell 3
NorwayRow 19 - Cell 1 1Row 19 - Cell 3
PortugalRow 20 - Cell 1 1Row 20 - Cell 3
EgyptRow 21 - Cell 1 1Row 21 - Cell 3

